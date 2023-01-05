Susan Ochoa and Edgar Ferrer reconciled after announcing their separation in 2021, but not all of their followers had a positive reaction to seeing them together. As you remember, the well-known singer appeared on “En boca de todos” to tell the reasons for her breakup after 16 years of relationship, but she clarified that they had a healthy parental relationship, since they have children to protect. Apparently, the problems or differences between them are being resolved because they look happier than ever.

Susan Ochoa and her husband Edgar Ferrer maintain a good bond

Through an interview with La República in December 2022, Susan Ochoa told how she is doing in love. In this context, she explained the healing process that she is undergoing with her husband, Edgar Ferrer. She specified that both are going to the psychologist to return to a healthy relationship for the sake of their children.

“We are giving ourselves another chance with my children’s father (Edgar Ferrer), trying to manage things better, for ourselves, for my children, for the family and because we still love each other. We are also with psychologists so that they take away our madness, to be normal people (he laughs) ”, he indicated at the beginning.

However, at that time, the artist indicated that they had not yet officially resumed their romance: “We are still trying, we are with psychologists trying to cope, trying to maintain each other’s respect and space.”

Susan Ochoa says goodbye to the stage for this year with a luxury show. Photo: Facebook | Susan Ochoa

Susan Ochoa publishes a tender photo with her husband

Through her official Instagram account, Susan Ochoa was very happy in the company of Edgar Ferrer and her youngest daughter. In the description of the publication, the interpreter of “Ya no más” asked her followers for advice to see a movie.

“I remember when you announced that you were separating on the ‘En boca de todos’ program,” said one of the users.

Then the interpreter replied: “That, what you are talking about, at some point in my life I passed and thank God I got rid of many years ago. And, to make it clearer, after all that stormy episode that I lived through, I met the father of my children and had my three loves (children)”.