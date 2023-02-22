Whether it concerns the sex industry, war or human rights violations: Susan Meiselas (USA, b. 1948) has been documenting the people who are overlooked for more than five decades. She became known for her photographs of the revolution in Nicaragua, her photographic documentation of human rights issues in Latin America and her project Kurdistan: In the Shadow of History
(1997). She also photographed many young people in Little Italy, New York. The retrospective exhibition Susan Meiselas, Mediations can be seen until June 4 in FOMU Antwerp
