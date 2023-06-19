actress and businesswoman Susan Leon He went on to the final round of the gastronomic reality “The great chef: famous”. In this sense, she spoke exclusively with La República to tell details of her time in Latina’s new bet and how he gets along with the other participants in the program. In addition, he also revealed his relationship with Ricardo Rondón after fans of the program related them, like Millet Figueroa and Giacomo Bocchio. He knows in this note all the details of Susan León and her return to television.

What did Susan León say about her co-stars on “The Great Chef: Celebrities”?

The former model highlighted the great camaraderie that exists on and off camera. She also pointed out that, in all her years of experience on television, “The Great Chef: Celebrities” has been the only place where she has not felt envy from a work colleague.

“With everyone (I get along well). In this program, I did not feel any envy. I already have quite a bit of experience on television and theater stages, and I really felt a fellowship. It was a competition and we competed at the kitchen station, but beyond that we didn’t compete. It was pure fun and we had a good time. If someone was missing an ingredient, we would lend it. It was clear that there was no competition there, but in what was the seasoning and presentation ”, held.

What relationship do Susan León and Ricardo Rondón have?

After Susan and Ricardo had to work in pairs in an episode of the Latina program, the fans reacted and quickly related the two ex-drivers, as happened with Millet Figueroa and Giacomo Bocchio. However, Susan stressed that Ricardo is a good friend and that there is no flirting between the participants of the reality show.

“No, neither is true. Giacomo has his girlfriend and she accompanies him to the set many times. Nothing happens there. And Ricardo Rondón and I are friends, we’ve known each other for years. We get along very well, we are legs. Everything is people’s idea. This is a white television, there is no flirting, everything is natural ”, said.

What did Susan León, a contestant on “The Great Chef: Celebrities” study?

Since the 90s, Susan León created her own company focused on modeling, public speaking, theater, singing, clown, dance and social etiquette. She also has a production company dedicated to organizing events. Currently, she teaches tai chi and chi kung martial arts, disciplines that were perfected at Peking University.

Susan León currently practices Tai Chi and Chi Kung martial arts. Photo: Susan Leon/Instagram

What was Susan León’s strategy to go to the final of “The Great Chef: Celebrities?

Susan commented that to be one of the finalists she had to know how to concentrate despite not knowing how to cook. “I concentrated and I believe that everything in life is concentration and emptying the mind, flowing and not thinking. And I apply that in various areas of my life, and I said: “Why not apply it in the kitchen?” That’s the strategy I used, stop thinking and flow,” he said.

