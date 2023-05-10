Susan Leon was eliminated this Tuesday, May 9, from the reality show “The Great Chef: Famous”, broadcast by the Latina signal. The Peruvian artist was sentenced along with milett figueroa and Patricia Portocarrero, so he had to prepare an excellent dish that would be liked by the demanding jury. The challenge of this latest edition was to prepare a Ceviche. However, the actress failed to convince the judges and was left out of the competition. After hearing her name, she just thanked for the opportunity to return to television through this original format.

“It is the program in which I have felt more comfortable, because I feel that there is no envy. And returning to television without envy is a privilege. I don’t have any cooking experience. I don’t get along with cooking; therefore, I have to love her again, reconcile with her. It was a wonderful experience to have met them.” were the words of Susan Leon. “It’s a pleasure for us”, answered one of the judges.

