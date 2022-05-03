She went from being the determined and aggressive woman who rivaled the protagonists of the films to win the love of the leading man on duty to become a woman with a huge dramatic streak who determinedly faced her tragic destiny. Susan Hayward, known in Hollywood in which the ‘star system’ gave its last gasps as “the arsonist redhead”, was born in Brooklyn (New York) on June 30, 1919 under the name of Edythe Marrenner Pearson, her rise to fame was slow and sometimes painful.

She was discovered by George Cukor when she was working as a photographic model. In 1937, she settled in Hollywood seeking the role of Scarlett O’Hara in ‘Gone with the Wind’. Her stage name was chosen by her representative because it “sounded similar” to Rita Hayworth’s and her sonority gave her a certain association. Despite not being cast as Scarlett O’Hara, Hayward found work playing small roles for seven years, until she was cast in the film ‘Beau Geste’ alongside Gary Cooper, a film that catapulted her to success.

During World War II, she played two starring female roles opposite John Wayne in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean Sea’ (1942) and ‘The Fighting Seabees’ (1944). After the war ended, she established herself as one of Hollywood’s leading lady actresses, in films such as: ‘Tulsa, City of Fighting’, ‘Hatred Between Brothers’, ‘David and Bathsheba’, ‘With a Song in my heart’ or ‘The snows of Kilimanjaro’.

In 1947, she received her first Oscar nomination for her role as an alcoholic nightclub singer in the film “A Woman Destroyed.” The film changes the viewers’ perception of her, going from being the redhead who tries to dispute the love of the leading man with the protagonists, to being a “fajadora”, known as “the best sparring in Hollywood” or “the first masochist on the screen”. », for her characters as a sufferer. These are the years is acclaimed for her dramatic performances as the melancholy wife of President Andrew Jackson in the film ‘The Marked Lady’ (1953), the alcoholic actress Lillian Roth, in ‘Tomorrow I Will Cry’ (1955), based on the autobiography of the actress, and the true story Barbara Graham, a famous assassin sentenced to death in the film ‘I want to live!’ (1958), a character for which she won the Oscar for Best Actress. She also received multiple accolades for her performance in the Las Vegas play ‘Mame’, but she left the production because she felt unprepared to fulfill the requirements of the role, as her voice was not good enough to sing. She always deeply regretted not having taken a singing course that would have allowed her to continue with the role.

Susan Hayward continued to act in the 1960s and 1970s (‘The Third Man Was a Woman’, ‘Stolen Hours’, ‘Valley of the Dolls’, ‘Women in Venice’), and it was at the beginning of this last decade, when she became diagnosed with brain cancer.

Her last role was that of Doctor Maggie Cole in the television drama ‘Say Goodbye, Maggie Cole’ (the film was planned as a pilot for a television series, but due to the cancer diagnosis that the actress received, the film was cancelled). draft). Her last public appearance was in 1974 when she participated as presenter of the award for best actress, during the Oscars. At the ceremony, she was already very ill, she was helped by Charlton Heston. Hayward would later state “it’s the last time I do it.”

Susan Hayward died at the age of 57 on March 14, 1975, from complications of pneumonia related to her brain cancer, having exceeded the life expectancies that doctors had predicted for her. She was buried near her second and last husband, Eaton Chalkley, with whom she had converted to Catholicism, in Carrollton, Georgia. She was survived by her two children. Chalkley was in every way the love of her life, and they had lived happily together in Carrollton until Eaton’s death in 1966. In December 1964, she was baptized a Catholic in Pittsburgh by a priest she had met in China by making him promise that if she converted to the Catholic religion, he should baptize her.

There are many suspicions that the cancer Hayward developed was the result of being exposed to nuclear waste during the filming of the ill-fated film ‘The Conqueror of Mongolia’, shot near St. George in the Utah desert. During 13 weeks of filming in the summer of ’55, the cast and crew were exposed to and contaminated with residual radioactive dust from two nuclear tests in March and May 1955.