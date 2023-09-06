Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/05/2023 – 22:27

The Ministry of Health will include a new treatment for cystic fibrosis in the Unified Health System (SUS). The ordinance establishing the change was signed by Minister Nísia Trindade this Tuesday (5), the date that marks the National Day of Awareness and Dissemination of Cystic Fibrosis.

The new technology can improve the quality of life of patients with cystic fibrosis. The triple therapy elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor has already received a favorable recommendation from the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec). The deadline for making the drug available is 180 days from the publication of the ordinance in the Official Gazette.

Among the benefits of treatment are the improvement of lung function and nutritional status, with a consequent reduction in hospital admissions and removal of the patient from the transplant queue. The drug will be indicated for patients aged six years or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the CFTR gene, more common among those living with the disease.

Currently, the Brazilian Cystic Fibrosis Registry estimates that there are approximately 1,700 people eligible for this treatment. With the measure, the Ministry of Health eliminates the need for judicialization, for having achieved a compatible purchase price. The rational use of technologies is the best way to guarantee the right to health and adequate treatment, informs the folder.

Illness

Cystic fibrosis is a serious genetic disease, characterized by excessive production of thick mucus in the lungs, which causes frequent episodes of bronchial inflammation and lung infection, with progressive impairment of lung function. This secretion can also cause a decrease in the function of the pancreas and other organs of the digestive tract.

The new treatment works by normalizing the production and elimination of mucus from the airways, reducing inflammation, improving lung function and reducing exacerbations and recurrent infections.