Data can be consulted at clinics across the country, according to the Ministry of Health

The application My Digital SUSof Ministry of Healthwill allow healthcare professionals to have access to the unified electronic medical record, with the patients’ health history. The data can be accessed during the consultation at any point in the service network throughout the country.

“Until now, the medical record was in the unit where the user received care. Now, this record is available at any point in the network throughout Brazil in the context of care. So, when the patient is going to be seen, the professional will be able to open his/her medical record and have the information. This guarantees quality and continuity of care.”declared the Secretary of Information and Digital Health, Ana Estela Haddad, on Tuesday (16.Jul.2024).

The International Patient Summary was also announced on Tuesday, which will allow people to have basic information such as medications they are taking, allergies, among others, available for consultation on Meu SUS Digital when traveling internationally.

Sharing patient data is possible through the National Health Data Network, which already has more than 1.8 billion records available.

The Ministry of Health also announced on Tuesday the implementation of the 1st telehealth point in a quilombola territory, in Pará, which will benefit the Boa Vista quilombola land.

A telehealth center was also set up in the Maré Complex in Rio de Janeiro, with staff training and equipment being sent. The idea is for this to be a base for expanding the initiative to urban and rural outskirts in other regions of the country.

Telehealth is one of the structuring actions of the Digital SUS that allows for increased access to diagnostics and specialized consultations. In the last 2 years, 4.6 million telehealth actions (teleconsultation and telediagnosis) were carried out.

According to the Ministry of Health, the federal government will offer an incentive of R$464 million to carry out digital transformation actions in all regions of Brazil.

With information from Brazil Agency.