Tuberculosis is caused by the bacteria Mycobacterium tuberculosis, known as Koch’s bacillus. The disease mainly affects the lungs, although it can affect other organs and systems.

With a high degree of transmissibility and need for continuous treatment, the disease mainly affects the population in a situation of serious social vulnerabilitysuch as indigenous people, people deprived of liberty and people living on the streets.

“Not diagnosing a patient with tuberculosis means that that person will continue transmitting it to others and that he will not be cured. Her condition will get worse and she will return to the health service with the most advanced disease”says Andrade.

According to WHO (World Health Organization) data, the investment deficit for tuberculosis research is around US$ 2 billion a year.

“We will not be able to tackle one of humanity’s oldest diseases – and one that continues to inadvertently kill – without an effective vaccine. Tuberculosis is a disabling disease related to poverty, and perhaps for this reason it is not so visible. It is a disease that, if not properly and correctly diagnosed, can lead to death”stresses the researcher.

The results obtained in the study were presented to the Ministry of Health and are important for analyzing the effectiveness of the implementation of new technologies in the SUS, in addition to helping to develop control and surveillance policies for tuberculosis.

“SUS was my education. I come from the public university, I did my master’s and doctorate there. So giving this feedback to the Ministry of Health was important to indicate that, even though it is an expensive strategy, the result is there, showing how much the incorporation of a technology impacts the care of patients with tuberculosis”he says.

Currently, Brazil has the Plan Brasil Livre da Tuberculosis, published in 2017 and republished in 2021, and centered on 3 pillars: prevention and integrated and person-centered care; bold policies and support system; intensification of research and innovation.

The plan aims at a 90% reduction in the disease’s incidence rate and a 95% reduction in the number of deaths from it in the country by 2035.

The data used in the article are part of Kleydson Andrade’s doctoral thesis, Impact of the implementation of the rapid molecular test for tuberculosis in Brazilcarried out under the supervision of Eliseu Alves Waldman.

