The Ministry of Health reported this Friday (11) that it has included in the Unified Health System (SUS) a new presentation of an injectable drug for the treatment of severe uncontrolled allergic asthma. It is omalizumab in solution for injection in a pre-filled syringe.

The inclusion of the new presentation was analyzed by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS (Conitec), which saw the need to update the Clinical Protocols and Therapeutic Guidelines (PCDT) for the disease.

Related news:

According to the report, the decision was taken after the prediction that the omalizumab powder for solution for injection currently used will no longer be available from December. Thus, it was necessary to include the injectable presentation in a pre-filled syringe.

“In general, the injectable formulation in a pre-filled syringe is equivalent to the powder presentation in terms of benefits and risks, and may also prove to be easier to use and with greater tolerability to possible adverse effects. It is worth remembering that the two formulations have the same price, according to the Medicines Price List of the Medicines Price Regulation Chamber (CMED) of Anvisa, updated in July 2022. Therefore, there is no expectation of change in economic aspects and expenses for the SUS”, states the document.

Asthma

Asthma is a chronic inflammatory disease that affects the lower airways, such as the trachea and bronchi. These regions become more sensitive to different stimuli, leading to recurrent and usually reversible blockage of airflow.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 235 million people suffer from the disease worldwide. There are five most common forms of the disease: allergic, non-allergic, late-onset, with airflow limitation, and obesity.