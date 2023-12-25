The medicine was only available in a dosage of 100 mg for treatment in adults; after 8 years returns to children

In December, the Ministry of Health resumed supplying the only pediatric medicine for the treatment of Chagas disease in Brazil. After 8 years, the antiparasitic drug benznidazole 12.5 mg is once again offered to children infected with the disease. Previously, the medicine was only available in the SUS (Unified Health System) in a dosage of 100 mg for initial phase treatment in adults. With the resumption, 12,000 units of children's dosage were purchased to meet the states' demand.

It is estimated that there are currently at least 1 million people infected by the protozoan in Brazil Trypanosoma cruzi.

Chagas disease is transmitted by the barber bug and its causative agent is Trypanosoma cruzi. Barbers normally take shelter in places very close to the food source and can be found in the forest, hiding in bird nests, animal holes, bark on tree trunks, piles of firewood and under rocks. The vector can also lodge in houses, in holes in walls, in beds, mattresses and trunks, in addition to being found in chicken coops, pigsties, warehouses, corrals and warehouses.

The disease is transmitted through the feces that the insect deposits on the person's skin while it sucks blood. Generally, the bite causes itching and the act of scratching facilitates the penetration of the trypanosome through the bite site. It can also occur through ingestion of contaminated food and vertically, when transmission occurs from the pregnant woman to the baby during pregnancy or childbirth.

Phases: acute and chronic

Symptoms differ depending on the degree, which can be acute or chronic. The acute phase can be symptomatic or not, and the chronic phase can manifest itself in indeterminate (asymptomatic), cardiac, digestive or cardiodigestive forms.

In the acute phase, the patient may experience fever, malaise, lack of appetite, edema (swellings) in the eyelid or other parts of the body, enlargement of the spleen and liver and heart disorders. In children, the condition can worsen and lead to death.