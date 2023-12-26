Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/26/2023 – 20:18

An initiative created within the scope of the Unified Health System (SUS), with the participation of non-profit hospitals, has been contributing to the reduction of deaths due to sepsis, a widespread infection. Through it, around 6 thousand nurses and nursing assistants who work in 59 municipalities in 22 Brazilian states were trained between 2021 and 2023. As a result, the number of deaths of patients with sepsis treated in the Emergency Care Units (UPAs) involved fell by 46%.

Called the Support Program for the Institutional Development of the Unified Health System (Proadi-SUS), the initiative emerged in 2009, managed by the Ministry of Health, and has the participation of six non-profit hospitals that are a reference in medical and care quality. and management: Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz, Beneficência Portuguesa de São Paulo (BP), Hospital do Coração (HCor), Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, Hospital Moinhos de Vento and Hospital Sírio-Libanês. The aim is to support and improve public health through the training of human resources, research and evaluations and the incorporation of technologies, management innovations and specialized assistance.

Proadi-SUS resources are guaranteed through tax immunity granted to participating hospitals. Each of them can get involved in different areas of activity. One of them is the Sepsis Project, implemented through a partnership signed in 2018 between the Ministry of Health and Hospital Sírio-Libanês. The main objective is to prepare professionals to identify and treat patients suspected of having sepsis early. In total, 84 UPAs were served, in which nurses and nursing assistants were able to train and benefit from the expertise of Hospital Sírio-Libanês.

Sepsis involves serious manifestations in the body as a result of an infection. There are no specific symptoms, but fever, tachycardia, extreme weakness, dizziness, low blood pressure, reduced kidney function, shortness of breath and drowsiness are signs that should be analyzed carefully. In sepsis, the body develops an inflammatory response to try to fight the infectious agent. However, this response can end up compromising the functioning of different organs, leading to multiple failure.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 11 million deaths occur annually as a result of sepsis, with many victims being children and the elderly. In Brazil, estimates point to approximately 240 thousand deaths per year. Any type of infection, whether mild or severe, can develop into sepsis. Many cases result from a worsening of pneumonia or abdominal or urinary tract infections. Sepsis is a medical emergency and its treatment must be prioritized. The measures adopted in the first hours are considered fundamental. Worsening of the clinical picture often occurs due to delayed recognition of sepsis and late initiation of treatment.

According to the Proadi-SUS portal, the mortality rate from sepsis in Brazil is approximately 60%, higher than that in other similar countries in the world and well above that found in developed nations, where the percentages are around 20%. . In a note released by Proadi-SUS, the project coordinator at Hospital Sírio-Libanês, Giselle Franco, assessed that the good results obtained with the Sepsis Project attest to the effectiveness of the protocols implemented. “This problem needs to be looked at more carefully, making diagnosis and treatment more agile,” she added.