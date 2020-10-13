On Saturday, October 17, Sun, the King of the planets, will enter its low sign Libra at 7: 02 in the morning. Sun is the weakest position in the zodiac Libra of the enemy Venus. The Libra zodiac consists of Chitra, Swati and Visakha constellations. While the Lord of Chitra, Mars and Lord of Visakha, Jupiter are friends of the Sun, Swati’s lord Rahu has thirty-six figures of the Sun, whose Sun in the horoscope is of Libra zodiac, they should recite ‘Adityahrudaya Stotra’ three times in the morning. Wearing red or yellow clothes. If daily is not possible, then definitely recite hymns on Saptami and Sunday.

These are the advantages of offering water to the sun in this direction

On Sankranti, do Pitra Shradh with bathing and charity. If possible, plant mango, guava, ashoka, banyan, berries or vine tree. Now know what will be the effect on all the twelve zodiac signs when the Sun enters Libra.

Aries: There is a possibility of suffering in the journey. Possible reduction in income-reputation. Taurus: It is possible to get rid of disease. The enemy may be defeated. Meeting loved ones. Success in competitive exams.

Gemini: Increased mental stress. Disease worsens health. Disconnection from loved ones. Lack of creativity.

Cancer: Health can be bad. Stress is possible due to lack of success in work. There may be a vehicle problem.

Leo: You will get stagnant money. Victory over enemies Family celebration possible. There is a possibility of promotion.

Virgo: Loss from unnecessary stubbornness. Fear of being cheated Expenditure of money in the works of waste. Decreased happiness.

Libra: Money can be used in vain. Anger over stress in the workplace and home. Will have to do manual labor.

Scorpio: Stress from mental confusion. Concern about health due to illness. Be cautious with friends. Loss of money in vain works. Sagittarius: Possible to increase prestige-income. You will get freedom from diseases.

Capricorn: Unfinished tasks will be completed. Can start a new task. Increase in reputation-income. Will get gifts

Aquarius: Stress possible. Tasks may be interrupted.

Pisces: Pay attention to the health of the elderly. Notice the property dispute.