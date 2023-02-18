Rescue teams working in Turkey after the series of earthquakes that rocked the country earlier this month are still locating survivors 13 days after the catastrophe. This Saturday, three people were pulled alive from the rubble in the city of Antakya, after being buried for 296 hours. One of them, however – a child – died shortly after the rescue.

According to the local Anadolu news agency, a rescue team from Kyrgyzstan managed to save Samir Muhammed Accar; his wife, Ragda; and their 12-year-old son, who were among the wreckage of the building in which they lived. The boy ended up dying shortly after being pulled out of the rubble, while the adults were hospitalized with injuries of varying degrees. The bodies of two other children from the same family – who, according to Anadolu, are not of Turkish origin – were recovered from the ruins. The nationality of the victims has not been confirmed, but according to the press, based on the names, they are Syrian. In the earthquake-affected region of Turkey live many of the 3.5 million refugees from Syria that Turkey hosts.

The Kyrgyz team is one of the few foreigners who continue to work in Turkish territory, as several others have returned to their countries of origin. Turkey’s interior minister, Suleyman Soylu, announced on Friday night that the death toll in the country due to the earthquakes that occurred from the 6th is 39,772. Considering the victims in Syria, the catastrophe left more than 45,000 victims in both countries. Experts, however, estimate that tens of thousands of bodies remain buried in the wreckage of buildings that collapsed in Turkish and Syrian territories. According to the Turkish emergency service Afad, around 430,000 people have needed to be evacuated so far by the Turkish authorities.

50,000 students in Istanbul will be transferred

The government of Istanbul, in Turkey, announced this Saturday that more than 50,000 students from 93 schools in the city will be transferred from Monday to other educational institutions that operate in buildings constructed to be earthquake-proof. Experts have been warning for years that Turkey’s largest metropolitan area could suffer a devastating earthquake at any time.

“From Monday, February 20, 2023, our students from 93 schools at risk educational institutions will be transferred to earthquake-proof schools,” the Istanbul governor’s office said in a statement. In this way, “51,995 students and 2,765 teachers will have to change schools and continue their training in others built with special technology to resist earthquakes”, according to the official note. The project also includes the demolition of 76 buildings that house educational institutions, while another 17 will be renovated and reinforced.