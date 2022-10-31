Survivors: the previews (plot and cast) of the fifth episode

Tonight, Monday 31 October 2022, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the fifth episode of Sopravvissuti will be broadcast, the new Rai 1 TV series directed by Carmine Elia, a great international co-production with Italian leadership of the European Alliance, which sees Rai to collaborate with the two public services of continental Europe France Télévisions (France) and ZDF (Germany). The series was conceived by four students of the first edition of the Master of Serial Writing organized by Rai Fiction in collaboration with the Italian Center for Higher Studies for Training and Updating in Radio and Television Journalism of Perugia and with the support of the Audiovisual Producers Association. (APA). These are Sofia Bruschetta, Ivano Fachin, Giovanni Galassi and Tommaso Matano who were led in the editorial phase by the headwriter Viola Rispoli and the screenwriter Massimo Bacchini. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Anticipations: the plot

In the ninth episode, entitled Hope, Sylvie is very understanding with Luca. You believe that both, after all, were equally wrong. She is ready to heal their relationship, but she makes one condition. From now on there will be no more room for lies. From her side, she always wants to hear the truth about everything. Luca is very impressed by Sylvie and swears that he will comply with her request. It doesn’t seem true to him that things are rearranging themselves between them. Luca seems to have regained the much desired serenity, but this moment of respite will last very little. A threat hangs over the survivors, who come together in the common intent of securing themselves. It won’t be an easy challenge. In episode 10, titled Victims, the survivors are scared because someone is threatening them. Thus, they cross the city, full of suspicions and fears. Luca finds an excuse and gathers his family and takes them to the mountains. The other survivors also try in every way to get to safety. Meanwhile, Tano seems to have almost come to his senses. He may finally be ready to take responsibility for him.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the fifth episode of Survivors, but what is the full cast of the tv series airing on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: