The fishermen who survived the ship “Onega” wreck in the Barents Sea told about what happened on board before the emergency. Writes about it Telegram-channel “112” with reference to the survivors. The channel does not specify their names, but, probably, it is about the rescued Vladislav Butorin and Ruslan Katyukhin.

According to the men, in the process of working with tackle for industrial fishing, the ship heeled slightly. Frost and a heavy storm caused the ship to lose stability and capsize. The people on the deck were in icy water.

“The boats did not have time to launch. Most of the crew were probably not even able to grab the life jackets. The sailors quickly lost each other in the raging water, ”the channel quotes the words of fishermen.

Butorin and Katyukhin kept together with the sailor Yuri Shevtsov to the last, but all three quickly exhausted themselves, Shvetsov went down and died. Men do not know about the fate of the rest. According to one version, several people could remain on board and drown along with the ship.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the wave height reached four meters in the crash area. In the weather center “Phobos” they specified that the hurricane wind rose up to 32 meters per second.

The ship “Onega” sank in the Barents Sea near Novaya Zemlya. There were 19 people on board, one was killed, two were rescued. They are looking for the rest of the crew.