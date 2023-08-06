Survivors of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima called on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to sign a treaty banning nuclear weapons. This was reported on August 6 by the agency. Kyodo.

It is noted that after the funeral ceremony on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Kishida met with survivors of the tragedy.

“The path to a world without nuclear weapons can only be created through a treaty on the prohibition of nuclear weapons,” the agency cites part of the demands of the audience.

The Prime Minister was called upon to participate in the treaty. In turn, he promised to make efforts against countries that possess nuclear weapons.

As Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui stressed, the Japanese government should, if not sign the treaty, then at least become an observer at the second conference of the International Organization for the Elimination of Nuclear Weapons ICAN.

There are currently 113,600 people living in Japan who survived the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Earlier in the day, Kishida said that serious international disagreements were delaying the complete renunciation of nuclear weapons. At the same time, he urged not to forget the importance of this goal and make more efforts to achieve it. According to him, Tokyo is committed to three principles: not to have, not to produce and not to import nuclear weapons.

On August 6, the people of Japan honored the memory of the victims of the atomic bombing with a minute of silence. A ceremony marking the 78th anniversary of the tragedy was held at the Peace Memorial Park in downtown Hiroshima. The event was attended by survivors of the strike, relatives of the victims, as well as the prime minister and ambassadors of some 110 countries, including diplomats from the United States and Ukraine.

A message from UN Secretary General António Guterres was also read there, in which he called nuclear disarmament the main goal of the international organization.

In August 1945, US Air Force pilots dropped the atomic bomb “Baby” on Hiroshima. According to various estimates, from 70 thousand to 100 thousand people died on the first day after the explosion. By the end of 1945, this number had risen to 140,000. Each year, the list is updated when one of the Japanese who survived the bombing dies. Over the past year, almost 5,000 new names have been added to it. The total number of victims by now exceeds 350 thousand people.