AFP: Survivors found after plane crash in Nepal

Survivors found at the crash site of a passenger plane in Nepal. About this in Twitter reported the French news agency AFP.

The plane crash happened on January 15th. It is known that there were 68 passengers and four crew members on board. Initially, it was reported that all the people on board were killed. But after the rubble was cleared, survivors were found.

How many people were found alive has not yet been reported. At the moment, the bodies of 29 people have been recovered from the wreckage of the liner, AFP reports.

Russian Ambassador to Nepal Alexei Novikov said earlier that four citizens of the Russian Federation were on board the plane. Whether they are among the rescued is still unknown.

Earlier, an eyewitness to the crash, Alexander Kovalev, voiced the details of the tragedy. According to him, the plane came in for landing at a very low altitude, turned around and headed straight for the airfield. Then the liner lost speed and fell on the wing.