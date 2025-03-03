



The helicopter is already prepared for Álvaro Muñoz Escassi, Pelayo Díaz and Terelu Campos to jump to the beaches of Cays Cochinos de Honduras. The countdown for ‘Survivors’ has started and the chain has entrusted its prime time to one of the programs that has given the most audience to the chain in addition to ‘The island of temptations’. Thus, Telecinco opens a new edition of this format on Thursday and entrusts him with three weekly appointments by Jorge Javier Vázquez, Sandra Barneda and Carlos Sobera. «We don’t like to see them happy. They always have a reason for complaint and that is what we like most about them. The more pissed off, the better ». Thus, without hairs on the tongue, Jorge Javier Vázquez spoke about the participation of María Teresa Campos’ daughter in the ‘reality’. They do not hide here, the controversy is served and even more with Pelayo Díaz. “I can’t work to work with people who do things worse than me,” he explains in the promotional video. «We will see if it is not a contestant who gets rid of. It may be maintained like this, that disinfle or abandons. It is very difficult to make an assessment without seeing them compete, ”says Barneda, who will present ‘Survivors. Honduras’ connection on Sundays (22.00 h.) From March 9 in permanent connection with Laura Madrueño.

The contestants have no waste, from Escassi to Almacor, through Makoke or Beatriz Rico. Jorge Javier Vázquez does not cut a hair and returns again to the fields. “As we know who is going to be the winner, who will be Terelu, we just need to know who is going to be the second,” he had irony. The three presenters talked about the challenges they face on the island with hardly any food or a survival kit. “Hunger I think is the most complicated to carry,” said Sobera. The presenter will be in charge of ‘Survivors. Nobody ‘land’ on Tuesdays, also with the collaboration of Laura Madrueño from the Central American country.

It is not the first time that the presenter faces this challenge. During his passage through this format, Sovereign has had to face several abandonment protocols such as Pedro García Aguado, which turned out to be the winner of the latest edition of ‘Survivors’: «You have to encourage them and remind them that they have faced things a lot worse. That was the key to success for Aguado to endure. It is true that you cannot force anyone to stay, but many times there are not entirely goals.

Without food, with a sticky humidity and with constant physical tests it is complicated that participants relativize their performance in the program. That is why the relatives are, who will encourage and think about the attitude of the participants. The followers of the program know most of their names, but there are some unknowns, such as Montoya’s participation in the format. “I would love to participate,” said Barneda, without giving clues about his possible participation. The presenter knows it well. A month ago, one of the most popular scenes of ‘The island of temptations’ became viral, in which Montoya ran desperately towards Anita, her partner of the time, after being unfaithful. Behind was Sandra Barneda with her “Montoya, please” trying to reach him. “What can I tell you, it was a momentazo. And when Whoopi Goldberg made reference to that? The most, ”acknowledged the presenter with a laugh. A lot has been speculated about the participation of this Andalusian, but it will not be clarified until the premiere.









As the contest progresses, the participants begin to take out their tricks to survive on the island as well as with their peers and that is when the armies of fans go out to defend by cape and sword in their favorites, something that does not happen to Soverera. “I empathize with absolutely everyone, there are people obviously with whom not as Angel Christ, but at the same time I am able to be absolutely objective,” said the presenter. Jorge Javier Vázquez is demanding. “Makoke cannot complain absolutely, after how heavy it has been to insist on participating in this,” he said. The three presenters are ready for a demanding edition in the physical and atrocious in the mental. “Put an angel Christ in your life, it is what we need,” he said, while referring to the need for tension in the program. “Without controversy there is no life, we need scenes like that,” Barneda acknowledged. Jorge Javier Vázquez is sincere: “I pray for a moved edition.”