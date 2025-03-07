03/07/2025



Updated at 01: 00h.





With the legendary on the palapa and the contestants landing in the keys after pulling the helicopter; Thus it started ‘Survivors 2025 ‘. This Thursday, March 6, the new edition of the ‘reality’ adventure was officially inaugurated, which came to the grill promising a more extreme adventure and surrounded by mysteries.

And unlike other seasons, Telecinco only announced before the gala the names of 11 confirmed: Makoke, Pelayo Díaz, Álvaro Muñoz Escassi, Almácor, Beatriz Rico, Laura Cuevas, Joshua Velázquez, Álex Adrover, Rosario Matew, Samya and Ángela Ponce.

The chef Koldo RoyOr, the karateca Damián Quinterothe extronist of ‘Women and men and vice versa’Caldirol galatothe nutritionist Nieves Bolós and the participants of ‘The island of temptations 7’Borja Gonzálezthey were caught traveling with the rest of the famous Honduras course. However, the official confirmation of their respective signings occurred live.

Montoya’s participation in ‘Survivors’ is filtered

Nothing was not known until then of the participation of the one that has become the chicken of the golden eggs of Telecinco In recent weeks. The name of José Carlos Montoya It sounded strong in the pools, turned into the most viral phenomenon of ‘The island of temptations 8’. However, the Mediaset chain tried until the last moment to keep the intrigue about whether it would be part of the final casting of ‘Survivors’.









Certainly, it was. Once the shocking final bonfire between Sevillian and Anita Williams was broadcast, Montoya changed the Paradise of the Dominican Republic for the extreme conditions of the Honduran keys. Although probably the format produced by Quartz I did not have that the most media of the participants of ‘The island of temptations‘It would be caught infraganti before taking the plane.

Thus, it was an open secret. Even more because before confirming it as the main course of the premiere, the ‘reality’ itself was responsible for barking its signing with images of its silhouette. In addition, he dropped small crumbs of his biography, such as a soccer ball, the former politician and the most conclusive track: the Andalusia flag.

Sandra Barneda He was in charge of releasing the bombing. “Montoya, please.” Three words that went around the world.

On Sunday he will jump from the helicopter, which leaves him with less time to meet his teammates before the nominations. While the star of ‘Survivors 2025’ He recorded a message as soon as he lands. «Well, flamenco. Here we are. So much that you have asked, you have wanted it … Montoya for Honduras. After all the fatigue we just passed. But these fatigue are from the heart, because I owe them to you that you have cured my soul. All the fatigue that Montoya has passed on that island whose name I don’t want to remember you have cured me. And for you, I am here in Honduras, come on, ‘Survivors‘!

Terelu Campos rebels against Jorge Javier

The other great unknown to discover in the premiere of the contest was the mission entrusted to Terelu Campos. Against all forecast, the collaborator ended up throwing himself from the helicopter overcoming her fears. «In recent years, life has put me to the test without deciding it. This time I wanted to test myself, ”said the daughter of María Teresa Campos.

Before jumping, Jorge Javier Vázquez He communicated his mission. Instead of ghosts of the past as in other editions, ‘Survivors 2025’ The ghosts of the future were invented. «And you are going to be you.

We will give you the possibility of becoming an official contestant. If you exceed the 21 days your sister was Carmen Borrego You can fight for the 200,000 euros award, ”announced the presenter.

But until then, he pointed out Jorge JavieA, I couldn’t pull the aircraft. “I will decide that, not you,” he said. Without thinking about it, he revolted against the instructions and threw himself into the water.