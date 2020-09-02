US President Donald Trump announced this Sunday “a truly historic breakthrough in the fight against the Chinese virus, which will save countless lives”: authorization of survivor blood plasma transfusions as emergency covid treatment. Next to Trump in the White House, the doctor Stephen Hahn has assured that transfusions improve the survival of those hospitalized by 35%. “This means that, of every 100 people sick with covid, 35 would have been saved thanks to the administration of plasma”, Hahn has proclaimed, head of the FDA, the US drug agency The data is incredibly wrong and the ad is pure propaganda. The presidential elections in the United States are on November 3.

The encouraging 35% improvement figure comes from a recent preliminary study with about 35,000 patients, led by researchers from the Mayo Clinic, in the American city of Rochester. Half of these patients underwent a transfusion in the first three days after diagnosis. To the other half, from the fourth day. Mortality at seven days was 8.7% in the group with rapid transfusion and reached 11.9% in the group with a later transfusion. The difference is just three percentage points, although this result can also be sold as one figure being more than 35% higher than the other. But this presumed reduction in mortality of 35% does not mean, in any case, that 35 of every 100 patients are saved, as has declared the head of the FDA. With the data from the preliminary study, three more people out of every hundred would be saved: there would be nine dead instead of twelve.

“We cannot say with certainty whether convalescent plasma is useful,” warns British hematologist Lise Estcourt

“We cannot say with certainty if convalescent plasma is useful, we need large trials to answer this question,” explains the doctor to this newspaper. Lise estcourt, Head of the Hematology Clinical Trials Unit at the UK National Health Service. Estcourt believes that the US data are “promising,” but stresses that the study authors have not included any control groups – with patients who did not receive any transfusion – in order to compare them with each other. This type of non-referenced studies, called observational ones, are subject to a multitude of confounding factors and can cause mirages, suggesting results that do not exist. Estcourt’s team posted on July 10 an analysis on the effectiveness of plasma treatment, based on research with more than 5,000 patients. His conclusion was forceful: “It is not known whether convalescent plasma benefits people admitted to hospital for COVID-19.”

The biochemist Sudip Parikh, executive director of the Association for the Advancement of Science in America, has lashed out at the FDA chief on your Twitter account. “You embarrass me. This is a master class on how not to communicate science, how to anger scientists and how to lose the trust of the people you lead, ”Parikh reproached him.

Donald Trump himself launched a message Saturday on Twitter to the FDA chief. The US president accused the “deep state”—The Deep State, an alleged shadow power — to obstruct the development of COVID treatments and vaccines through the FDA. “Obviously, they want to delay the answer until after November 3 [día de las elecciones presidenciales]”Trump commented to Stephen Hahn publicly. A day later, the two appeared together at the White House to announce the authorization of convalescent plasma treatment. The FDA statement had an unusual propaganda tone even in its headline: “Another achievement in the Administration’s fight against the pandemic.” The head of the US Department of Health, Alex Azar, went even further and assured that it is “a historic success in President Trump’s efforts to save lives against covid-19.”

Several clinical trials in Spain try to find out if plasma transfusions are really beneficial for patients

The doctor Scott gottlieb, Stephen Hahn’s predecessor at the head of the FDA, also has deflated the bubble: “Plasma can be beneficial and could be significant for certain patients, but we need more evidence to prove it. The data that the FDA had supports authorization for an emergency use, where it is usual that something it may be effectiveBut we need better studies to confirm the preliminary findings. “

In Spain, the Puerta de Hierro hospital, in the Madrid municipality of Majadahonda, has been coordinating since April a national clinical trial, with control groups, to try to find out if plasma transfusions are really beneficial for patients. The multinational Grifols, one of the largest producers of human blood derivatives in the world, has also been working on a similar trial since March, but neither group has published any results so far.

Cristina Arbona, director of the Transfusion Center of the Valencian Community, participates in the Puerta de Hierro trial and in another launched in Valencian hospitals. Arbona acknowledges that “evidence is still lacking to ensure 100% that the treatment is effective”, but defends its potential. “It is a safe product, easy to administer, relatively inexpensive and the evidence indicates that it seems to produce benefits, especially if it is administered early. There is evidence to continue studying it, ”says Arbona, member of the board of directors of the Spanish Society of Hematology and Hemotherapy.

You can follow MATTER in Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our Newsletter.

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– This is how the coronavirus curve evolves in Spain and in each autonomy

– Search engine: The new normal by municipalities

– Questions and answers about the coronavirus

– Guide to action against the disease