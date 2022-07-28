One of the star programs of Spanish television will have its grand finale on July 27. “Survivors” will see four contestants battle it out for victory and walk away with the €200,000 prize. Find out in this note every detail of the last gala.

When is the final of “Survivors 2022″?

One aspect that has changed in this grand final compared to other years is the date. In previous editions, the last gala has been divided into two nights. However, this time it will not be so. Telecinco confirmed that it will be in a single day, that of July 28.

How does “Survivors 2022” reach the grand finale?

This will be the last chapter before knowing the identity of the best survivor. A gala in which he will not be present Anabel Pantoja. The television figure was the most recent expelled. Even so, she will be one of the protagonists, even if she does not opt ​​for the award. This is due to her relationship within her contest with Yulen, with whom she will see each other again on the Telecinco stage.

Anabel Pantoja was eliminated before the final gala. Photo: Telecinco

How will the final of “Survivors 2022″ be divided?

It must be taken into account that before the grand final is played, one of the participants has to stay out. The gala will kick off with the duel between Ignatius of Bourbon Y Nacho Palau.

Between these two contestants resides the pass for the last tests, in which they are already both Martha Penate What Alexander Grandson. The three will have to face each other in two games that serve as the ultimate test. One of these will be an underwater endurance competition.

Who are the finalists of “Survivors 2022″?

The ex-lover of Miguel Bosé, Nacho Palau; the influencer Martha Penate; Felive IV’s distant cousin, Ignatius of Bourbon; and tv personality Alexander Grandson They are the four finalists of the current season of the Spanish reality show.

The four finalists of Survivors 2022. Photo: Telecinco

What is the prize that the winner of “Survivors 2022” will take?

After the winner is decided, the juicy check of 200,000 euros will be delivered.

What time is the final of “Survivors 2022″?

The reality show remains in its 3:00 pm schedule in Peru. In Spain, the program starts at 10.00 pm

Sofia Suescun, one of the winners from previous seasons. Photo: Telecinco

How to watch Telecinco live?

If you are in Spain and want to see “Survivors 2022″, you can tune in on channel 5 in open signal. If you prefer high definition, watch channel 50.

What is “Survivors 2022” about?

The reality show is the Spanish version of “Survivor” from the United States. It is a survival reality TV show in which a group of participants are marooned for several days in an isolated region. The contestants must survive by their own means to the difficult conditions proposed by the reality show.

They must take advantage of the food that nature can provide them and devise methods of adaptation and mastery of the environment.

Where to see the final of “Survivors 2022” LIVE and DIRECT?

Once tuned to channel 5 or channel 50, you will be able to see “Survivors 2022″ live from 3:00 pm Peru time and 10:00 pm Spain time. In the same way, you can be aware of our minute by minute in La República Espectaculos.