Survivors 2021 is about to premiere a new episode. The most rigorous reality show on Spanish television starts this Thursday, April 8 with a special production of Mediaset that already has everything prepared for the debut in Telecinco.

In this new event, those responsible for bringing every detail to the fans will be Jorge Javier Vásquez, Carlos Sobera and Jordi González, from Spain, and Lara Álvarez, from the Caribbean island of Dirty calluses in Honduras.

All enthusiasts will be able to observe the experiences of the 16 contestants who will do the impossible to win the millionaire prize of 200,000 euros . Here we share the details you should know to see the beginning of this new adventure in nature ONLINE and FREE.

Survivors 2021: release date and time

Survivors 2021 premieres this Thursday, April 8 at 10:00 pm (Spanish time) on the Telecinco signal. The Catalan Jorge Javier and the gijonesa Lara Alvarez They will tell all the details of what happens between the participants who promise to show courage and a lot of adrenaline.

Jorge and Lara will take command in this new fight of the 16 contestants for 200,000 euros. Photo: composition / diffusion

Where to watch Survivors 2021

The debut of Survivors 2021 can be seen through the Telecinco signal, an open channel available, and you can also follow each event for free online.

How to watch Telecinco live on the internet

Mediaset will give the opportunity to see Telecinco ONLINE for free from various platforms. To do this, you must enter the website of Telecinco or from Mitele. This is an option that does not require registration; You just have to access the official website and click on the option direct.

Telecinco by Mitele. Photo: capture / Telecinco

Telecinco is the official channel for the transmission of Survivors 2021: Photo: Telecinco

Survivors 2021 participants

The new edition of Survivors 2021 brings surprises. For the first time, the 16 contestants will separately start the routine of facing the natural phenomena that come their way.

According to the program, the starting dynamics will be as follows: eight of the contestants will jump from the helicopter and will be the first inhabitants of the island. The other eight will begin the adventure living on the stranded ship and must earn each week the chance to jump from the helicopter to join those already on the island.

Here is the complete list of the members:

Antonio Canales placeholder image

Sylvia Pantoja

Alexia rivas

Tom Brusse

Melyssa pinto

Marta Lopez

Olga Moreno

Carlos Alba

Lara sajen

Omar Sanchez

Lola from ‘The Island of Temptations’

Valeria marini

Agustin Bravo

Alejandro Albala

Palito Dominguín

Gianmarco Onestini.

