The pandemic made television and film productions put a stop to their work. Thus, many programs stopped broadcasting in 2020, but this 2021 they have returned with force. One of these has been the Spanish reality show Survivors, one of the most extreme and tuned productions of the Old Continent.

The premiere of the new season will be on April 8 . In Honduras, Survivors will be presented by Lara Álvarez, while in Spain there will be Jorge Javier Vásquez, Carlos Sobera and Jordi González. On the other hand, the list of confirmed participants who will be in Survivors is already known.

When does Survivors 2021 start?

The premiere of Survivors 2021 will be on April 8, after a good time without being broadcast due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Survivors 2021: Release Date

Who would be the participants?

Antonio Canales placeholder image

Sylvia Pantoja

Alexia rivas

Tom Brusse

Olga Moreno

Carlos Alba

Marta Lopez

Lara sajen

Melyssa pinto

Omar Sanchez

Where to see Survivors 2021 LIVE?

The reality Survivors 2021 can be seen via Telecinco, starting at 10.00 pm (Spanish time).