Survivors 2021 is the new season of one of the most successful reality shows on television in Spain. A group of famous people will travel to Cayos Cochinos, in Honduras, to face the challenges of nature.
In recent days the participants of this new season have been revealed. The Mediaset production will be directed by Lara Álvarez from Honduras and Jorge Javier Vásquez, Carlos Sobera and Jordi González in Spain.
The following note will allow you to know the date, time, channel of the premiere and the contestants of the tuned Spanish reality show.
When does Survivors 2021 premiere?
Survivors 2021 opens this Thursday, April 8 at 10.00 pm (Spanish peninsular time).
Where to see the premiere of Survivors 2021?
The premiere of Survivors 2021 can be seen through the Telecinco signal, a channel available free.
What is Survivors 2021?
Survivors is a reality show in which a group of celebrities are abandoned on an island and will have to survive the challenges and obstacles of the place. The weather conditions and the challenges that the program prepares are among the most extreme difficulties that the contestants go through.
The only way to survive the challenges that appear is to use the resources that nature provides. Such raw materials are in short supply and they will have to learn how to use and manage them to move forward.
The objective of the program is to know which survivor will be proclaimed the leader of the group, as well as to obtain the immunity of the contestants and take the big prize of the reality show.
Who are the new contestants for Survivors 2021?
Antonio Canales placeholder image
The first confirmed contestant of Survivors 2021 is one of the greatest exponents of flamenco dance. He had a drug problem in recent years.
Sylvia Pantoja
The singer and cousin of Isabel Pantoja received many awards in Mexico and was the representative of Spain at the last OTI de la Canción Festival.
Alexia rivas
The 27-year-old was a reporter at Socialité, has her own clothing firm, and recently wrote a book. She was involved in the ‘Merlos Place’, an incident that featured political analyst Alfonso Merlos.
Tom Brusse
Entrepreneur and owner of a hotel in Marrakech, a restaurant and a nightclub in Hong Kong. He participated in reality shows such as Women and men, The island of temptations and The strong house.
Olga Moreno
The renowned designer owns a clothing store in Malaga and has worked for various artists in various fashion shows. She has been a partner of Antonio David Flores for 20 years.
Carlos Alba
The chef and businessman with dual nationality (Spanish and Italian) became known for participating in the seventh edition of Masterchef. He owns a YouTube channel.
Marta Lopez
The contributor to Crónicas marcianas, Sálvame y Ya es mediodía was also a participant in the first edition of Big Brother. He was a partner of Alfonso Merlos during the ‘Merlos Place’.
Lara sajen
Born in Buenos Aires, she spent most of her life in Spain. She was a dancer for the group Fanforia and has served as an actress, singer, designer and ‘love advisor’ in Mujeres y Hombres y vice versa.
Melyssa pinto
The designer and influencer is a debate collaborator on The Island of Temptations, a reality show in whose second season she participated together with her then-boyfriend Tom Brusse.
Omar Sanchez
The canary is a professional windsurfer with his own water sports school. He is also a designer and is in a relationship with Anabel Pantoja.
Lola (Marta Mencía)
Veterinary assistant and animal lover, she appeared for the first time on television in the program Women and men and vice versa. Recently, he participated in The Island of Temptations 3.
Valeria marini
Italian actress, model and presenter with experience in various reality shows in her country, such as Grande Fratello VIP, The Island of the Famous and The Island of VIP Temptations.
Agustin Bravo
Presenter with a long history, with passage through programs such as In the morning, Zip zap, El telecupón and Bravo in the afternoon. He currently works in the COPE chain.
Alejandro Albala
The Cantabrian participated in GH DÚO with his ex-girlfriend Sofía Suescun. He became known in 2014 for his relationship and subsequent marriage to Isa Pantoja, ‘Chabelita’.
