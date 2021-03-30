Survivors 2021 is the new season of one of the most successful reality shows on television in Spain. A group of famous people will travel to Cayos Cochinos, in Honduras, to face the challenges of nature.

In recent days the participants of this new season have been revealed. The Mediaset production will be directed by Lara Álvarez from Honduras and Jorge Javier Vásquez, Carlos Sobera and Jordi González in Spain.

The following note will allow you to know the date, time, channel of the premiere and the contestants of the tuned Spanish reality show.

When does Survivors 2021 premiere?

Survivors 2021 opens this Thursday, April 8 at 10.00 pm (Spanish peninsular time).

Where to see the premiere of Survivors 2021?

The premiere of Survivors 2021 can be seen through the Telecinco signal, a channel available free.

What is Survivors 2021?

Survivors is a reality show in which a group of celebrities are abandoned on an island and will have to survive the challenges and obstacles of the place. The weather conditions and the challenges that the program prepares are among the most extreme difficulties that the contestants go through.

The only way to survive the challenges that appear is to use the resources that nature provides. Such raw materials are in short supply and they will have to learn how to use and manage them to move forward.

The objective of the program is to know which survivor will be proclaimed the leader of the group, as well as to obtain the immunity of the contestants and take the big prize of the reality show.

Who are the new contestants for Survivors 2021?

Antonio Canales placeholder image

The first confirmed contestant of Survivors 2021 is one of the greatest exponents of flamenco dance. He had a drug problem in recent years.

Antonio Canales, exponent of flamenco dance. Photo: Telecinco

Sylvia Pantoja

The singer and cousin of Isabel Pantoja received many awards in Mexico and was the representative of Spain at the last OTI de la Canción Festival.

Sylvia Pantoja is a singer with many awards in Mexico. Photo: sylviapantoja / Instagram

Alexia rivas

The 27-year-old was a reporter at Socialité, has her own clothing firm, and recently wrote a book. She was involved in the ‘Merlos Place’, an incident that featured political analyst Alfonso Merlos.

Alexia Rivas was a reporter for ‘Sociálite’. Photo: alexiaarivas / Instagram

Tom Brusse

Entrepreneur and owner of a hotel in Marrakech, a restaurant and a nightclub in Hong Kong. He participated in reality shows such as Women and men, The island of temptations and The strong house.

Tom Brusse has experience in various Spanish reality shows. Photo: Mediaset

Olga Moreno

The renowned designer owns a clothing store in Malaga and has worked for various artists in various fashion shows. She has been a partner of Antonio David Flores for 20 years.

Olga Moreno has worked with various artists on parades. Photo: Readings

Carlos Alba

The chef and businessman with dual nationality (Spanish and Italian) became known for participating in the seventh edition of Masterchef. He owns a YouTube channel.

Carlos Alba became known for participating in Masterchef. Photo: RTVE

Marta Lopez

The contributor to Crónicas marcianas, Sálvame y Ya es mediodía was also a participant in the first edition of Big Brother. He was a partner of Alfonso Merlos during the ‘Merlos Place’.

Marta López collaborates in programs such as Ya es noon and Sálvame. Photo: martalopeztv / Instagram

Lara sajen

Born in Buenos Aires, she spent most of her life in Spain. She was a dancer for the group Fanforia and has served as an actress, singer, designer and ‘love advisor’ in Mujeres y Hombres y vice versa.

Lara Sajen is a dancer, actress, singer and designer. Photo: larasajen / Instagram

Melyssa pinto

The designer and influencer is a debate collaborator on The Island of Temptations, a reality show in whose second season she participated together with her then-boyfriend Tom Brusse.

Melyssa Pinto participated in the second season of La Isla de las temptaciones. Photo: Mediaset

Omar Sanchez

The canary is a professional windsurfer with his own water sports school. He is also a designer and is in a relationship with Anabel Pantoja.

Omar Sánchez is a professional windsurfer. Photo: omar_sancheze33 / Instagram

Lola (Marta Mencía)

Veterinary assistant and animal lover, she appeared for the first time on television in the program Women and men and vice versa. Recently, he participated in The Island of Temptations 3.

Lola appeared on TV in Mujeres y Hombres y Viceversa. Photo: Mediaset

Valeria marini

Italian actress, model and presenter with experience in various reality shows in her country, such as Grande Fratello VIP, The Island of the Famous and The Island of VIP Temptations.

Valeria Marini has experience in various reality shows in her country. Photo: valeriamarini / Instagram

Agustin Bravo

Presenter with a long history, with passage through programs such as In the morning, Zip zap, El telecupón and Bravo in the afternoon. He currently works in the COPE chain.

Agustín Bravo worked on shows like El telecupón and Bravo por la noche. Photo: COPE

Alejandro Albala

The Cantabrian participated in GH DÚO with his ex-girlfriend Sofía Suescun. He became known in 2014 for his relationship and subsequent marriage to Isa Pantoja, ‘Chabelita’.

Alejandro Albalá was a participant in GH DUO. Photo: Telecinco