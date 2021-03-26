One of the most popular programs in Spain is soon to return to television. Survivors, a reality show that has been broadcast since 2000 on Telecinco, has shared with viewers new information about its long-awaited version for this year.
Regarding its drivers, this season will feature the presence of Jorge Javier Vázquez, Lara Álvarez, Carlos Sobera and Jordi González.
As for the list of confirmed participants for Survivors 2021, it has already been disseminated through their social networks. Also, the production company Mediaset announced that the reality show will take place in Honduras.
List of confirmed participants for Survivors 2021
- Antonio Canales placeholder image
- Sylvia Pantoja
- Alexia rivas
- Tom Brusse
- Olga Moreno
- Carlos Alba
- Marta Lopez
- Lara sajen
- Melyssa pinto
- Omar Sanchez
- Lola (Marta Mencía).
Who is Lola, the last member of Survivors 2021?
Whoever was the protagonist of The Island of Temptations 3 changes the scene and leaves the Dominican Republic to move to Honduras and be part of the reality show.
Marta Mencia, your real name, She is a veterinary assistant. It was presented for the first time on Spanish television in the 2017 program Mujeres y Hombres y viceversa.
After the announcement of her participation, the young woman shared a message with her followers on Instagram: “I am super happy and grateful for the piece of opportunity that they have offered me and above all for letting me live a unique experience!”, She shared.
Release date of Survivors 2021
The premiere of Survivors 2021 will be next April 8, after a long season without being broadcast due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Where to see Survivors 2021 LIVE?
The reality Survivors 2021 can be seen via Telecinco, starting at 10.00 pm (Spanish time) on April 8.
Movies and series, latest news
.
#Survivors #contestants #confirmed #whos #reality
Leave a Reply