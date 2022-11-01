Survivors 2 will you do? The advances on the possible second season
Survivors 2 will you do? The many fans of the TV series, broadcast tonight – Tuesday 1 November – on Rai 1 with the finale of the first season, are wondering. We tell you immediately: there is still no official answer. For now, none of the cast or writers have made any statements on the matter. To find out, we just have to wait.
Cast
We’ve seen if there will be a second season (2) of Survivors, but what is the full cast of the tv series airing on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Linen Pillow: Luca Giuliani
- Giacomo Giorgio: Lorenzo Bonanno
- Vincenzo Ferrera: Tano Russo
- Barbora Bobuľová: Giulia Morena
- Stéfi Celma: Sylvie
- Manda Touré: Malika
- Fausto Maria Sciarappa: Stefano Bonanno
- Florian Fitz: Frank Berger
- Sophie Pfenningstorf: Alex
- Desirèe Pöpper: Tweety
- Nicolas Maupas: Roberto
- Raffaella Rea: Paola
- Domenico Luca: Matteo
- Luca Biagini: Jacopo
- Pia Lanciotti: Wanda
- Elena Radonicich: Elena
- Camilla Semino Favro: Matilde
- Alessio Vassallo: Dante
- Adèle Wismes: Maria
- Luca Castellano: Francesco
- Carmine Recano: Massimo
- Nello Mascia: Don Marco
Streaming and tv
Where to see Survivors live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, airs on Monday evening at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.
