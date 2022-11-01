Survivors 2 will you do? The advances on the possible second season

Survivors 2 will you do? The many fans of the TV series, broadcast tonight – Tuesday 1 November – on Rai 1 with the finale of the first season, are wondering. We tell you immediately: there is still no official answer. For now, none of the cast or writers have made any statements on the matter. To find out, we just have to wait.

Cast

We’ve seen if there will be a second season (2) of Survivors, but what is the full cast of the tv series airing on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Linen Pillow: Luca Giuliani

Giacomo Giorgio: Lorenzo Bonanno

Vincenzo Ferrera: Tano Russo

Barbora Bobuľová: Giulia Morena

Stéfi Celma: Sylvie

Manda Touré: Malika

Fausto Maria Sciarappa: Stefano Bonanno

Florian Fitz: Frank Berger

Sophie Pfenningstorf: Alex

Desirèe Pöpper: Tweety

Nicolas Maupas: Roberto

Raffaella Rea: Paola

Domenico Luca: Matteo

Luca Biagini: Jacopo

Pia Lanciotti: Wanda

Elena Radonicich: Elena

Camilla Semino Favro: Matilde

Alessio Vassallo: Dante

Adèle Wismes: Maria

Luca Castellano: Francesco

Carmine Recano: Massimo

Nello Mascia: Don Marco

Streaming and tv

Where to see Survivors live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, airs on Monday evening at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.