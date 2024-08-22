Home World

While investigations into the tragic incident of the sunken yacht off Sicily are ongoing, a message from one of the survivors is made public.

Palermo – After the dramatic sinking of the yacht “Bayesian” off the coast of Sicily (Italy) on Monday (19 August), the hope of finding any living passengers in the sunken ship has long since faded. According to text messages, it quickly became clear to survivors that the yacht accident would claim fatalities.

Lawyer (36) survives yacht accident off Sicily and sends father frightening message

The yacht sank off the coast of Sicily due to stormy weather. Six passengers were initially reported missing, including British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch. His body and the lifeless bodies of four other missing people had already been recovered by Thursday (22 August). According to experts, there are only theoretical possibilities for rescuers to find the billionaire’s daughter (18), who is still missing, alive in the wreck of the yacht.

A total of 15 people survived the accident. Among the survivors is the 36-year-old lawyer Ayla R. Her father told British media that he received a message from her after the yacht accident. It was short and disturbing: “There are dead people.” He was unable to get any further information from his daughter. “She only told me that there were dead people and that she and her partner are still alive,” the Briton told the telegraph for the record.

One of the survivors of the tragic yacht accident off Sicily sent her father a worrying message. (Symbolic image) © Antonio Melita/IMAGO

Yacht accident off the Sicilian coast – investigations into the accident are ongoing

The rescue teams have been working hard for days to recover the missing people. Furniture and scrap metal blocked the divers’ way into the “Bayesian”, which lies at a depth of around 50 metres. The Italian public prosecutor’s office is investigating the accident. The ship was probably caught in a whirlpool and pulled into the depths within 60 seconds. Italian authorities are investigating, among other things, whether open hatches could have contributed to the yacht sinking so quickly. The devastating storm also raged in Palermo, as videos show.

“It is entirely possible for a boat to sink in such a short time. For example, if a large wave hits the ship or doors are opened,” explained deep-sea expert and submarine captain Philippe Epelbaum to IPPEN.MEDIA. An experienced skipper expressed similar views to our editorial team. (jm)