'Survivor Mexico' is back! The Mexican survival and strategy reality show He starts with everything and in the first week he will have his first competitor expelled. This Friday it will be known who will say goodbye to the islandhis team and the juicy final prize of 'Survivor Mexico 2024'. In the following note prepared by La República you will be able to find out who it would be and how he would say goodbye to the program.

Who will be eliminated TODAY, March 15, in 'Survivor'?

As highlighted by the various pages that are responsible for disseminating information about the contest, this Friday the followers of this competition will say goodbye to Manola Diez. The contestant would be the first eliminated and the Hawk Tribe She would take revenge by being mocked by the Yellow Tribe throughout the entire performance of the program.

Where was 'Survivor México 2024' recorded?

As has become customary, productions that involve competition outdoors and with vegetation are recorded in paradisiacal, tropical locations with plenty of space. In this way, the location chosen for the current season of the reality show 'Survivor Mexico' has been one of the islands of Dominican Republic.

Who are the contestants of 'Survivor Mexico 2024'?

As it has been developing, competition in 'Survivor Mexico' is divided into two significant teams: Falcons and Jaguars, which have men and women in their ranks, who seek week after week to reach the final to try for the long-awaited prize. Here you can see the relationship of both paintings:

Falcons:

Beng Zeng

Ceci Ponce

Edwin Monzalvo

Eli Varela

Janette Morales

Nico Vives

osky

White Tiger

Antonia Salazar

Maria Becerra.

Jaguars:

John Guts

Esmeralda Zamora

Itzel Peniche

Gaby Fernandez

Manola Diez

Lizbeth Rodriguez

Matías Gruener

Gabriel Pontones

Beni Falcon

Jean Carlo Rivas.

These are all the personalities seeking to win the 'Survivor Mexico 2024' award. Photo: Azteca Uno

It is worth mentioning that Antonia Salazar, 'Toñita', He withdrew from the competition after suffering a severe foot injury, and a new contestant entered to replace him. Eduardo Miranda, better known as 'Chile'was the one who entered the reality show as a substitute for the injured 'Toñita'.

How and where to watch 'Survivor Mexico 2024'?

The reality show, which has already aired several seasons, is a special and unique production of Aztec One; on the other hand, it is available for fans of the plot of Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m.. Likewise, the public has the option of not missing any details by being able to watch the replays or the program live on the tvazteca.com portal and in the application. TV Azteca.

