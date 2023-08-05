Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

‘Survivor’ 2023 is a popular Mexican reality show that surprises its players with various battles and exorbitant prizes on each show. Check in this note which team could win the reward.

‘Survivor’ LIVE, today August 4: minute by minute of the most popular program in Mexico ‘Survivor México’, August 4: who won yesterday’s competitions? On yesterday’s show Aranza and Aaron they managed to win the competition and got the immunity necklaces. See also The town where eight out of ten countrymen vote from abroad ‘Survivor México’, August 4: who was the last eliminated? Before the Fusion, contestant Gary was the last to be eliminated from ‘Survivor Mexico’. The actor had the aspiration to unite the Tribes and establish an alliance with Aranza; however, his strategies did not have the desired result, now becoming a mere spectator of the game. ‘Survivor México’, August 4: who are the eliminated so far? • Javi Vasquez • Barbara Falcon • Oscar Plascencia • Keving Palacios • Jessica Farjat • Adianez Hernandez • Fharid Samano • Bibiana Caloca • Marina Flores ‘Survivor Mexico’, August 4: what happened to the tribes? The tribes of the lions and the Bulls dissolved to make way for this exciting stage of the competition, which started on the last Monday, July 31, 2023. This was called as ‘the fusion’. ‘Survivor Mexico’, August 4: how much is the prize for the winner? The winner of the contest, that is, the last survivor, will receive a prize of 2 million pesos. See also Mexico: Canadian tourists had their throats slit in Playa del Carmen ‘Survivor México’, August 4: how are the new teams made up? This is how the teams were formed after the merger: yellow team: – Aaron (c) -Saadi -kenta – Aranza – Edward ‘T-Rex’ Green Team: – Paul (c) -Ximena Duggan -Nahomi Sergio – Natalie Photo: Twitter Survivor Mexico What time to see ‘Survivor Mexico’? Each program of ‘Survivor Mexico’ premieres Monday through Friday from 8:30 p.m. (Mexico City time).

‘Survivor México’ LIVE: on which channel is it broadcast?

The exclusive transmission of ‘Survivor Mexico’ It is in charge of aztec ONE for all of Latin America. You can tune in to the reality show on channel 101. Find out all the details of the program in La República.

Photo: Composition LR/ Survivor Mexico

‘Survivor Mexico’: What happened after ‘the merger’?

According to leaked information, the leaders of the new teams that would be formed after the merger are: Pablo Martí and Aarón Albores. Likewise, the tribe headed by Pablo would be the one that wins the long-awaited reward.

‘Survivor Mexico’ 2023: alleged cheating discovered in the competition

According to the Express News pageNahomi Mejía received help from a member of the production of the reality show, named Danielle. The contestant would have secretly received a cell phone to communicate with her family. In the secret call, she was informed that Pablo is the favorite of the public, so she would change her strategy and be nicer to her rival.