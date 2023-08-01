Lions and Bulls will face each other this Monday, July 31, in the day of ‘Survivor Mexico’. On this occasion, the survivors will fight for the reward and the supplies. In addition, they will have to bear the results of the expected fusion. It should be noted that, before starting with the competition circuits, the team formations will change, so we will have new tribes for the final stretch. Who will be the leaders after it?

Today begins the final stretch in “Survivor Mexico”. Video: Twitter / Survivor Mexico

‘Survivor México’, July 31: what will we see on the TODAY program?

According to leaked information, the leaders of the new teams that would be formed after the merger are: Pablo Martí and Aarón Albores. Likewise, the tribe headed by Pablo would be the one that wins the long-awaited reward.

‘Survivor México’, July 31: who was the last eliminated?

In the last chapter of ‘Survivor México’, Sergio, Pablo and Gary faced each other in an extinction competition. After heart-stopping minutes, Gary was finally eliminated after failing to complete the game. On social networks, information has been circulating that the next one to leave the reality show will be Nahomi Mejía.

Gary says goodbye to his teammates. Video: Twitter/Survivor Mexico

What time to see ‘Survivor Mexico’?

Each ‘Survivor México’ program premieres from Monday to Friday from 8:30 p.m. (Mexico City time).

‘Survivor México’ LIVE: on which channel is it broadcast?

The exclusive transmission of ‘Survivor México’ is in charge of Azteca UNO for all of Latin America. You can tune in to the reality show on channel 101. Find out all the details of the program in La República.

