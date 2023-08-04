‘Survivor México’ is in the final stretch, the members of the green and yellow teams must compete today, August 3, individually to obtain the long-awaited immunity necklace. Added to this, viewers will see today the reward-winning survivors of the previous chapter make touching calls with their families. Who will get said item?
‘Survivor México’ 2023: who will win the immunity necklace TODAY, August 3?
According to the leaked information pages, the two winners of the immunity necklace will be Aranza Carreiro and Aarón Albores. This tool will allow survivors not be eliminated at the next Tribal CouncilIn addition, the beneficiaries will be able to directly nominate one contestant each for the elimination night.
‘Survivor Mexico’ 2023: alleged cheating discovered in the competition
According to the Express News pageNahomi Mejía received help from a member of the production of the reality show, named Danielle. The contestant would have secretly received a cell phone to communicate with her family. In the secret call, she was informed that Pablo is the favorite of the public, so she would change her strategy and be nicer to her rival.
It should be noted that this information is not official and fans of the show should watch the episodes to verify it.
