The survivors of ‘Survivor Mexico’ They faced each other in this last week to get the long-awaited rewards and individual immunity necklaces.
Join the WhatsApp channel of La República
‘Survivor México’, August 22: which channel is it broadcast on?
Aztec One It is the signal in charge of transmitting the most popular survival reality show in Mexico. Likewise, in The Republic can follow all the incidents of the TODAY program.
‘Survivor México’, August 22: who was the last eliminated?
Aaron He was the last eliminated in the extinction war of the friday august 18.
What time to see ‘Survivor Mexico’?
Each program of ‘Survivor Mexico’ premieres Monday through Friday from 8:30 p.m. (Mexico City time).
Last week in ‘Survivor Mexico’! There are only seven survivors left to compete for this season’s coveted prize. In TODAY’s episode, there is tension between the participants, who will fight to get the two immunity necklaces that will be at stake. Sergio and Pablo They were the great winners of yesterday’s chapter, by achieving the long-awaited immunity. Follow the MINUTE BY MINUTE of the new chapter HERE.
‘Survivor’ LIVE, today August 22: minute by minute of the most popular program in Mexico
Survivor Mexico LIVE: Saadi is the eliminated survivor
Saadi is the eliminated survivor for TODAY, Tuesday, August 22. The emotion overflows a few days before the GRAND FINAL.
The other survivors say goodbye to her.
Photo: Aztec ONE.
Survivor Mexico LIVE: Saadi, T-Rex and Duggan are the sentenced
The survivors Saadi, T-Rex and Dugan are the ones sentenced for the extinction competition.
Photo: Aztec One
Survivor Mexico LIVE: Saadi is happy about the union of the group
Saadi talks about his experience and confesses that a few days before the GRAND FINAL he feels that they are passing slowly. She highlights the camaraderie that has grown stronger among the surviving women.
Photo: Aztec ONE
Survivor Mexico LIVE: Pablo speaks at the Tribal Council
Pablo talks about his experience in the competition. He says that you have to live the competition to the fullest day by day. “You have to be well focused.”
Photo: Aztec ONE
Survivor Mexico LIVE: they meet at the Tribal Council
Survivors meet at the Tribal Council a few days before the GRAND FINAL of Survivor Mexico.
Photo: Aztec ONE
Survivor Mexico LIVE: participants talk about their coexistence
A new chapter of ‘Survivor México’ arrives and the participants talk to each other about their experiences within the competition.
Photo: Aztec ONE
Where to watch ‘Survivor Mexico’ LIVE?
The new chapters of ‘Survivor Mexico’ are transmitted from Monday to Friday by the signal of aztec ONE. You can also follow all the incidents here in La República.
Aaron speaks, the last eliminated from ‘Survivor’: “I enjoyed being the villain”
After his elimination in the program on Friday, August 18, Aaron He addressed his fans and stated that he was very happy to participate in ‘Survivor Mexico’ 2023.
Video: Youtube Survivor Mexico
‘Survivor’ LIVE: when will the Grand Final of the survival reality show in Mexico be?
The final is near! This August 25 you will be able to meet the winner of Survivor Mexico.
SURVIVOR TODAY, August 22: What was the reward Pablo received
In the last chapter, Pablo was able to win a trip with a partner to Punta Cana, a popular spot in the Dominican Republic.
‘Survivor México’ LIVE: Watch the preview of TODAY’s program!
Video: Youtube Survivo Mexico
‘Survivor Mexico’ LIVE: Less and less to go!
Don’t miss TODAY’s episode! The last week of competition in ‘Survivor Mexico’ is just a few hours away from starting. Stay tuned!
‘Survivor Mexico’: who kept the immunity necklaces?
In the competitions of the last program, the big winners were Sergio and Pablowho seized the two individual immunity necklaces.
‘Survivor Mexico’ 2023: who is the host of the program?
From the second season onwards, the host of this show is Carlos Guerrerobetter known as “Warriors”.
‘Survivor México’, August 22: which channel is it broadcast on?
Aztec One It is the signal in charge of transmitting the most popular survival reality show in Mexico. Likewise, in The Republic can follow all the incidents of the TODAY program.
‘Survivor Mexico’ 2023: what happened to the tribes?
The tribes of the lions and the Bulls dissolved to make way for this exciting stage of the competition, which started on July 31, 2023. This was called as ‘the fusion’.
‘Survivor México’, August 22: who was the last eliminated?
Aaron He was the last eliminated in the extinction war of the friday august 18.
‘Survivor Mexico’, August 22: how much is the prize for the winner?
The winner of the contest, that is, the last survivor, will receive a prize of 2 million pesos.
What time to see ‘Survivor Mexico’?
Each program of ‘Survivor Mexico’ premieres Monday through Friday from 8:30 p.m. (Mexico City time).
‘Survivor México’ 2023: who was eliminated on Friday, August 18?
After the hard challenge of keeping pieces standing, it was Aaron who failed to overcome it and said goodbye to the program. The one who started as the favorite to win the competition said goodbye to his teammates.
After not being able to overcome Nahomi and Sergio, Aarón was eliminated from ‘Survivor México’. Photo: Aztec One
#Survivor #México #win #immunity #necklace #TODAY #August
Leave a Reply