‘Survivor México’ is in the final stretch with only eight remaining competitors in search of victory. In the last show, the teams were dissolved and individual immunity necklaces were competed for, with the winners being Duggan and Pablo. Now, on the TODAY show, friday august 18, there will be a new deleted. Who will it be? Do not miss the coverage only HERE, in The Republic.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Survivor Mexico’ 2023: Duggan and Pablo settle in the final stretch!

Who will be eliminated from ‘Survivor México’ TODAY, Friday, August 18?

According to the pages that are dedicated to filtering reality news, this Friday on the night of elimination an intense competition would take place between Nahomi Mejía, Ale Saadi and Aarón Alboreswho is the leader of the green team this week.

After a disputed battle, Aaron is expected to be the contestant to leave the competition and return home. It is important to note that this information is not official and followers must confirm it by tuning in to the program.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eUy3Ke6n_UQ Aaron would be the survivor to leave the show this week. Video: Exalton New Season

#Survivor #México #eliminated #TODAY #Friday #August