The last week of Survivor Mexico has arrived! There are only six survivors left competing for this season’s coveted prize. In TODAY’s episode, we will experience a new night of extinction and we will find out who will be the ones that will reach the top 5 on the way to the final this Friday, August 25. In this note, we tell you who will be the next eliminated from the Mexican reality show.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Md83EZ-erQ Advance of today’s chapter. Video: Survivor Mexico

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Survivor Mexico’ 2023: Sergio and Pablo get the two immunity necklaces

Who will be eliminated TODAY August 23?

According to pages dedicated to filtering information about the reality show, it is expected that theToday’s eliminated survivor is Nahomi Mejía or Ximena Duggan. One of them will reach the Extinction Game after an immunity game that will generate controversy, even causing a confrontation with the production. It is important to note that there is no completely reliable source of spoilers, so fans must wait to see each episode to check the information.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7mGxqsoeWZ8 Possible list of eliminated this week. Video: EXPRESS NEWS

‘Survivor México’ 2023: who was eliminated on Tuesday, August 22?

Last night, during the elimination ceremony, by decision of the tribal council, T-Rex, Duggan and Saadi had to fight for their stay in the competition. After an intense battle, Saadi was eliminated from Survivor Mexico.

#Survivor #Mexico #eliminated #TODAY #August