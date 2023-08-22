last week in ‘Survivor Mexico’! There are only seven survivors left to compete for this season’s coveted prize. In TODAY’s episode, the tension is felt between the participants, who fought to get the two immunity necklaces that will be at stake. Sergio and Pablo They were the big winners of the chapter by getting the long-awaited immunity. Relive the episode HERE.

YOU CAN SEE:

‘Survivor México’ 2023: who was eliminated on Friday, August 18?

After the hard challenge of keeping pieces standing, it was Aaron who failed to overcome it and said goodbye to the program. The one who started as the favorite to win the competition said goodbye to his teammates.

#Survivor #Mexico #Sergio #Pablo #immunity #necklaces