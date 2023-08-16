Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

Tonight, you can enjoy a new chapter of the popular reality show ‘Survivor Mexico’ through the Azteca UNO signal.

‘Survivor México’ is in the final stretch with only eight remaining competitors in search of victory. In the last show, Aaron and T-Rex were selected as the new leaders, and it was Eduardo’s yellow team that won the first team competition of the week.. It should be remembered that, since the merger, new teams will be formed every week. In this note, we tell you who could be the winners of today’s competition.

'Survivor' LIVE, today August 15: minute by minute of the most popular program in Mexico 'Survivor Mexico' LIVE: who will win the reward TODAY, June 15? According to various comments on social networks and show media, TODAY's reward will be obtained by T rex team again. 'Survivor Mexico' LIVE: who won the reward yesterday? He Team T-Rex won the competition and stayed with reward of a great dinner! Kenta's heartfelt message after leaving Survivor Mexico: "I'm sad" Through Survivor Mexico's social networks, Kenta Sakurai took the opportunity to thank the fans who supported him in the current season of the popular reality show. Video: TV Azteca 'Survivor Mexico', August 15: who is the host of the program? From the second season onwards, the host of this show is Carlos Guerrero, better known as "Warriors". 'Survivor Mexico', August 15: what happened to the tribes? The Lions and Bulls tribes dissolved to make way for this exciting stage of the competition, which started on July 31, 2023. This was called 'the merger'. 'Survivor México', August 15: who was the last eliminated? Kenta Sakurai, was the last eliminated in the extinction war on Friday, August 11. 'Survivor Mexico', August 15: how much is the prize for the winner? The winner of the contest, that is, the last survivor, will receive a prize of 2 million pesos.

In the last episode of the Mexican reality show, Aaron, Kenta, Saadi and Sergio faced each other in the extinction duel. After heart-stopping minutes, Kenta was eventually eliminated.