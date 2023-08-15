‘Survivor México’ is in the final stretch with only nine remaining competitors in search of victory. In the last program it was the green team who took the win and added a total of 8 skulls. It should be remembered that, since the merger, new teams will be formed every week. In this note, we tell you who could be the winners of today’s competition.

‘Survivor Mexico’ 2023: who was the last eliminated?

In the last episode of the Mexican reality show, Aaron, Kenta, Saadi and Sergio faced each other in the extinction duel. After heart-stopping minutes, Kenta was eventually eliminated.

Photo: Twitter/ Survivor Mexico

Photo: Twitter/ Survivor Mexico

