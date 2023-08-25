The grand finale of ‘Survivor Mexico’ is very close, and the spectators you can now vote for your favorite survivor to be the new winner of the reality show.
‘Survivor Mexico’ 2023: WE HAVE THE 4 FINALISTS!
And with the removal of t rexwe already know the 4 finalists of ‘Survivor Mexico’.
Duggan, Aranza, Pablo and Sergio They will be the ones who compete tomorrow to be the last survivor.
Photo: Aztec One Capture
‘Survivor Mexico’ 2023: T-REX IS THE LAST ELIMINATED!
Sergio and Pablo had the necessary resistance to win the game, while t rexdespite leaving everything, could not.
Eduardo becomes the last eliminated from ‘Survivor Mexico’.
Photo: Aztec One Capture
‘Survivor Mexico’ 2023: ARANZA IS THE SECOND FINALIST!
Aranza he defeats Sergio in the test and gets the immunity necklace. With this, he becomes along with Duggan in the second finalist of ‘Survivor Mexico’.
Sergio, Pablo and T-Rex go to the extinction game to define who is eliminated.
Photo: Aztec One Capture
The successful reality show ‘Survivor Mexico’ is about to reveal the winner of the exciting 2023 season. After intense weeks of competition in search of rewards and valuable immunity necklaces, the date finally arrives when we will meet the next champion. About, the public will have the opportunity to influence the outcome through a voting system.
Don’t know how to choose your favorite to win the grand finale? Don’t worry, in the following note, we show you how and where you can do it.
How to vote in the final of ‘Survivor México’ 2023?
The grand finale of ‘Survivor Mexico’ will be this friday august 25and YOU will be able to choose your favorite to be the winner of this 2023 season. You just have to follow the following steps:
- Download the application Aztec TVeither in Play Store either app store
- Enter the section of ‘Survivor Mexico’
- Drop down the list of finalists and select your favorite survivor.
Nahomi Mejia was the most recent eliminated from the program, yesterday August 23. Photo: Composition LR/Survivor Mexico
‘Survivor Mexico’: which survivors are left in the competition?
Next, we indicate the survivors who arrived at the Grand finale of ‘Survivor Mexico’:
How much is the ‘Survivor Mexico’ 2023 prize?
It has been confirmed that the winner of ‘Survivor Mexico’ 2023 will be a creditor of 2,000,000 Mexican pesos.
‘Survivor’ LIVE, today August 24: minute by minute of the most popular program in Mexico
‘Survivor Mexico’ 2023: LAST STAKE!
Pablo, T-Rex and Sergio they are still hanging from the last stake. Whoever falls, says goodbye to everything.
Photo: Aztec One Capture
‘Survivor Mexico’ 2023: ONLY 3 STAKES LEFT!
Pablo, T-Rex and Sergio they are still standing in the extinction game. No one wants to leave the competition. No one wants to be out of the final.
Photo: Aztec One Capture
‘Survivor Mexico’ 2023: Start the extinction game!
With Pablo, T-Rex and Sergio, the extinction game is about standing on some stakes that are in a panel. As time goes, warrior It will indicate which ones should be removed. The first to fall is out of the final and ‘Survivor Mexico’.
Photo: Aztec One Capture
‘Survivor Mexico’ 2023: Sergio wins his round and faces Aranza!
Sergio He manages to overcome Pablo and T-Rex, and qualifies for the final round where he will have to face Aranza for the last immunity necklace.
Photo: Aztec One Capture
‘Survivor Mexico’ 2023: Aranza qualifies for the final round!
Aranza correctly completes his board and qualifies for the last round of this competition. Sergio, Pablo and T-Rex continue for the last quota.
Photo: Aztec One Capture
‘Survivor Mexico’ 2023: The second competition starts!
In a circuit that they must complete blindly, Pablo, Sergio, Aranza and T-Rex will seek to complete a board and thus get the last immunity necklace.
Photo: Aztec One Capture
‘Survivor Mexico’ 2023: DUGGAN CLASSIFIES TO THE FINAL!
Duggan he beats Sergio in the final round and wins the first immunity collar of the night. With this, she becomes the first classified to the final and, in addition, she gets a new motorcycle.
Photo: Aztec One Capture
‘Survivor Mexico’ 2023: SERGIO CLASSIFIES FOR THE NEXT ROUND!
Sergio qualifies for the final round and will face Duggan, for the immunity necklace.
Photo: Aztec One Capture
‘Survivor Mexico’ 2023: DUGGAN WINS THE FIRST ROUND!
Duggan He manages to prevent his tower from collapsing and qualifies for the final round. Sergio, Pablo, Aranza and T-Rex continue in the second qualifying round.
Photo: Aztec One Capture
‘Survivor Mexico’ 2023: SUPER REWARD!
For the winner of the first immunity necklace, the reward will be a new motorcycle.
Photo: Aztec One Capture
‘Survivor Mexico’ 2023: The competition starts!
Start the test for the first immunity necklace of the night. This will be one of balance, in which they will have to build a tower that lasts standing for 3 seconds.
Photo: Aztec One Capture
‘Survivor Mexico’ 2023: Problems at the shelter!
Among the remaining survivors, tempers are running high between Duggan and Pablowho insult each other and wish each other not to make it to the final.
Photo: Aztec One Capture
‘Survivor Mexico’ 2023: Start the program!
The penultimate episode of the season has already started ‘Survivor Mexico’. In moments, we bring you all the details and tell you who will be the last eliminated.
‘Survivor Mexico’ 2023: a few minutes left!
In less than half an hour you can tune in to a new episode of ‘Survivor Mexico’now in its final stage. Who will be eliminated today? Stay tuned to La República for more details.
Survivor Mexico: who are the eliminated?
According to a publication by the media outlet El Heraldo, a list of the eliminated participants was leaked.
-Aranza Carreiro
– Pablo Marti
– Sergio Torres
-Ximena Duggan
-Eduardo Guerrero
– Nahomi Mejia
-Ale Saadi
‘Survivor México’ LIVE: check the progress of the TODAY program
Check the preview of the TODAY program, Thursday August 24, in which we will meet the last eliminated before the final.
‘Survivor Mexico’ 2023: images of the last program
Previous broadcasts of this program can be seen on the ‘Survivor’ Youtube channel.
Where to watch ‘Survivor Mexico’ LIVE?
The new chapters of ‘Survivor México’ are broadcast Monday through Friday on the Azteca UNO signal. You can also follow all the incidents here in La República.
‘Survivor’ LIVE: when will the Grand Final of the survival reality show in Mexico be?
The final is near! This August 25 you will be able to meet the winner of Survivor Mexico.
‘Survivor Mexico’, August 24: how much is the prize for the winner?
The winner of the contest, that is, the last survivor, will receive a prize of 2 million pesos.
‘Survivor Mexico’ 2023: what happened to the tribes?
The Lions and Bulls tribes dissolved to make way for this exciting stage of the competition, which started on July 31, 2023. This was called ‘the merger’.
‘Survivor Mexico’ 2023: who is the host of the program?
From the second season onwards, the host of this show is Carlos Guerrero, better known as “Warrior”.
Who won the fourth individual immunity necklace ‘Survivor Mexico’?
Warrior announced that they would contest a fourth individual immunity necklace in an endurance test to escape extinction at Survivor Mexico. Aranza again ensured his permanence after winning the individual immunity collar.
Video: Survivor Mexico
Where to watch ‘Survivor Mexico’ LIVE?
The new episodes of ‘Survivor México’ are broadcast from Monday to Friday on the signal aztec ONE. You can also follow all the incidents here in La República.
What time to see ‘Survivor Mexico’?
Each ‘Survivor México’ program premieres from Monday to Friday from 8:30 p.m. (Mexico City time)
