When Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was released on April 28, it was met with criticism for its performance in pc. From framerate drops to stutters and more, many users with the most powerful machines saw issues. This led to questions as to why the game was not delayed to resolve them. However, if you look back, there was an opportunity to delay the game even further, an opportunity that the game director of Star Wars Jedi: SurvivorStig Asmussen, rejected.

In an interview with IGN in March, Asmussen was asked how the team at Respawn Entertainment decided on the April 28 release date after numerous delays, including one to March 17, 2023. He said they were asked how much time they needed and agreed to six weeks.

“That was exactly on April 28. It’s not a joke,” Asmussen said. Asmussen added that the team “proved” the date. That included looking at what other games were releasing around the same date – redfall and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are two that immediately come to mind – and finding what Respawn and EA thought was a good place to fit. “There was an option to extend it a little more, but we said no, that we could do it in six weeks,” he declared.

Despite the launch issues, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor it became the second biggest launch of Star Wars in Steam. He showed that the team still had a game that players wanted to enjoy and were willing to overlook issues in the hope of fixes from Respawn.

With that being said, Respawn has made it clear that player issues with pc are being actively addressed.

“While there is no single, complete solution for performance in pcthe team has been working on fixes that we believe will improve performance in a wide range of configurations,” the company said in a release on launch day. “We are committed to fixing these issues as soon as possible, but each patch requires significant testing to make sure we don’t introduce new issues.”

Via: Insider Gaming

Author’s note: The console versions didn’t have as much of a problem as the PC ones, I think it would have been beneficial for everyone to delay the last one, the users of this platform are already used to this type of late releases and there would have been less complaints and problems.