Home World

From: Robin Dittrich

Press Split

A sailing yacht capsized in strong winds off the coast of Sicily. At least one person was killed and six others are still missing.

Santa Flavia – There was a boating accident in Italy, as the coast guard in Porticello near Palermo confirmed. One person died and six are still missing. A mother described the dramatic scenes after the luxury yacht capsized.

Luxury yacht capsizes off the coast of Sicily – six people still missing

The 35-year-old mother was on the luxury yacht “Bayesian” with her one-year-old daughter when the accident occurred. “It was terrible. In a few minutes the boat was hit by a very strong wind and sank shortly afterwards,” the mother was told by the Italian news agency Ansa cited. As she reports, 11 people managed to get into the lifeboat after it inflated.

A boating accident occurred off the coast of Sicily. A luxury yacht capsized in strong winds, and at least one person died. © picture alliance/dpa/Guardia Costiera | Guardia Costiera



The 35-year-old almost lost her one-year-old daughter. “I lost the little girl in the sea for two seconds, then immediately hugged her again in the midst of the fury of the waves. I held her close to me while the sea stormed. Many people screamed around us,” she said, describing her struggle with the waves. The hospital says the girl is doing well, and her mother only suffered a few abrasions that were stitched up with a few stitches. A few weeks ago, passengers had to save themselves from a burning luxury yacht.

22 people capsize on luxury yacht – six are still missing

The hospital says that mother and daughter received medical treatment. This also includes support from a psychologist: “They are very shaken. They have been through a traumatic experience.” Initially, seven people were still missing after the capsizing became known, but one person was recovered dead from the water a short time later. A total of 22 people are said to have been on board, and 15 people were brought to shore alive.

The capsized luxury yacht is said to be the boat of tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch. The 59-year-old billionaire is known in his home country as the British Bill Gates. His ship is now lying on the seabed at a depth of 49 meters – he himself is also still missing. As Italian media reported, several bodies were discovered in the cabins of rescue divers, but this has not yet been confirmed. At the beginning of the year, a ship with 120 people on board almost capsized. (rd/dpa)