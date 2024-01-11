Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

Four people fell in a gondola from a height of around ten meters – including a 19-year-old. She spoke to her mother about the accident.

Oetz – A terrible accident occurred in Austria on Tuesday. A gondola fell into the depths in the Hochoetz ski area. Four people, a family from Denmark, were seriously injured. A 49-year-old “is still in critical condition,” a police spokesman said on Wednesday. With him in the cabin were his 46-year-old brother, his 20-year-old son and his 19-year-old daughter. She described details of her mother's misfortune.

Gondola accident in Austria: Mother talks about her daughter's stories

Gondola crash: cause initially unclear The most likely cause so far is a falling tree, which may have hit the gondola's cable support. At the time of the accident, the weather conditions were excellent, including no wind. On Tuesday, the police ruled out a technical defect or human error.

According to a report from the Danish portal, the 19-year-old was wearing BT an injury to the face and a single fractured vertebra. She had apparently already been in contact with her mother several times and was able to tell her some details about how the accident happened. The mother told the portal:

A tree fell – similar to what the police described – and hit the gondola.

The gondola crashed and hit the mountainside.

The 19-year-old's father and his brother were thrown out of the window.

The young woman landed on top of her brother, who was one year older. He was unconscious at the time.

Her father didn't respond to her calls, but her uncle did.

Finally, the 19-year-old tried to call for help. This agrees with a report from an eyewitness who was sitting in the gondola behind it. According to the mother, the first rescue workers arrived at the scene of the accident about half an hour after she was able to call a nearby ski rental shop for help.

“Terrible, not being able to do anything”: Daughter calls mother from the scene of the gondola accident

The mother found out what had happened from the scene of the accident. Her daughter called her via FaceTime “as her father – my ex-husband – had been picked up by the helicopter and she was waiting.” She told the Danish portal that it was terrible “sitting at home and not being able to do anything”.

The family was placed in various hospitals. The mother was already on the way there, as she announced in a posting on the Facebook platform. She also wrote there: “They all have serious and numerous injuries, but are in good hands in two hospitals in Austria.”

Already at the end of October there was one Gondola accident in Austria occurred. The mountain rescue team had to abseil the passengers down. They all remained unhurt. (mbr)