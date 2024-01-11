Home page World

A gondola fell in a ski resort in Austria. Four people were injured. The first details about how the accident happened are now known.

Oetz – The crash of a gondola in a Tyrolean ski area continues to raise questions. Four holidaymakers from Denmark were sitting in the cabin of the Acherkogelbahn when it fell around ten meters into the depths. A 49-year-old “is still in critical condition,” a police spokesman said on Wednesday (January 10). He was sitting in the cabin with his family. His 46-year-old brother and his 19-year-old daughter and 20-year-old son were also injured. Now the children's mother spoke out publicly.

Gondola accident: “Severe and numerous injuries” – mother on the way to Austria

The most likely cause so far is a falling tree, which may have hit the gondola holder on the rope. At the time of the accident, the weather conditions were excellent, including no wind. “Those affected have little memory of the incident,” said the police spokesman. On Tuesday, the police ruled out a technical defect or human error.

The mother of the injured children was already on her way to Austria, as she announced via Facebook. There she also wrote: “My two children, their father and their uncle were involved in a serious accident in Austria. They all have serious and numerous injuries, but are in good hands in two hospitals in Austria.”

Gondola drama in Austria: Mother describes her daughter's stories about misfortune

According to a report from the Danish portal BT, she was in contact with her 19-year-old daughter several times and was able to give some impressions of her. According to her child's description, a tree fell over – similar to what the police described. He hit the gondola. It then fell and hit the mountainside. The 49-year-old father and his brother were thrown out of the window. The young woman landed on top of her brother in the gondola. He was in an unconscious state.

After her father failed to respond to her calls, she tried to call for help. This agrees with a report from an eyewitness. She finally got the phone number of a nearby ski rental shop via the Internet. The first rescue workers are said to have arrived at the scene of the accident about half an hour later.

Gondola falls into the depths in Austria: 19-year-old starts video call with her mother at the scene of the accident

“She contacted me via FaceTime when her father – my ex-husband – was picked up by the helicopter and she was waiting,” the mother continued to tell the Danish portal. It was terrible to “sit at home and not be able to do anything,” she said, describing the moments. Her ex-husband and her children's uncle are said to be the most seriously injured of the four. They were also sitting on the same side of the gondola, the report from the Danish portal continued.

A gondola accident had already occurred in Austria at the end of October. The mountain rescue team had to abseil the passengers down. They all remained unhurt. (mbr)