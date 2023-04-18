Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

A Russian soldier in Ukraine. (Archive image) © IMAGO/Tsitsagi Nikita

New military documents from the Russian army show how Putin’s troops spent weeks preparing to invade Ukraine.

Munich – Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin is throwing all available units of the Russian security apparatus into the Ukraine war in order to be able to achieve as many successes as possible. This also includes the Rosgwardiya National Guard, which is actually primarily responsible for police tasks. The Ukrainian army managed to expel them from Kharkiv in the northeast of the country. What remained were military documents, now revealing Russia’s preparations for the invasion, such as the Picture– Newspaper reports.

Putin’s war plans: Kremlin soldiers leave documents behind

Already at the beginning of the war of aggression against Ukraine on February 24, 2022, units of the National Guard attacked the Kharkiv region. Although they could not capture the regional capital of the same name, they regularly shelled it with artillery from positions inside Ukrainian territory. But months later, in early September, the Ukrainian army threw the Russian occupiers out of the entire area in a successful, lightning-fast offensive.

Loud Picture The 121st Operative Regiment tried to destroy a large number of documents, but the unit was not entirely successful. The newspaper secured these partly burned and destroyed military papers and evaluated them. It is apparently about the preparations for the Russian attack on the neighboring country.

Training for attack on Ukraine: National Guardsmen trained for weeks

As early as January 2022, the soldiers of the regiment are said to have started carrying out military maneuvers instead of police operations and increasing their operational readiness. The Picture quoted from several notes by officers of the regiment. One document states, for example, that the 3rd Platoon completed a “combat readiness exercise” under the direction of a colonel from the 49th Separate Task Force.

According to the documents, the training of the regiment also included the “organization of evacuation measures”, the “equipment and camouflage of trenches” and the recurring shooting training. In a document dated January 20, 2022, the term “military special operations” used in Russia also appeared. On that day, Rosgwardiya soldiers probably trained in detecting and destroying Ukrainian armored vehicles.

Putin’s Soldiers Leave Military Documents: Kremlin Preparations Revealed

Many National Guard exercises mentioned in the documents pointed to a large-scale Russian operation. On January 19 about stood loud Picture several items on the agenda: loading military equipment on land and in the air, moving around with armored vehicles and protecting supplies at important logistics points.

Two days later, on January 21, the weapons and equipment of the soldiers – Kalashnikovs, grenade launchers, sniper rifles and machine guns of various types – underwent a final check. A short time later, the Rosgwardiya soldiers were transferred to the deployment area. The documents show that amidst diplomatic efforts to prevent an escalation, the Kremlin was already preparing for the attack. At that time it was said from Moscow that these were only troop movements on their own territory. In truth, these were the first preliminary steps of an invasion. (bb)