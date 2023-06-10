During the Future Game Shows The official trailer for Surviving Deponiathe new chapter in the franchise Deponia.

After Deponia, Chaos on Deponia, Goodbye Deponia and Deponia Doomsday, the series developed by Daedalic Entertainment returns with this new chapter. The latest chapter released, Deponia Doomsday, was released in 2016.

Unlike previous installments in the series, Surviving Deponia it will be a Survival title. During the presentation, however, it was specified that the title however, it will focus on the narrative aspect.

Surviving Deponia takes place immediately after the events of the previous chapters and promises to offer fans of the series a canonical closure on the fate of Elysium and the citizens of Deponia. As you can see from the trailer, Elysium is about to crash into the surface of Deponia.

For the moment no further details have been revealed, but the fact that this new chapter will no longer be a point and click could catch many fans of the franchise off guard.

As specified during the presentation, Surviving Deponia it can be played even if you haven’t tried the previous chapters of the seriesthis in spite of is a direct sequel.

You can find the official trailer of Surviving Deponia at the head of the article.

As evidenced by the trailer, Surviving Deponia will be available in early access in 2023 on PC.