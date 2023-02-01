Mya Villalobos Saldaña had just been a finalist among the candidates for queen of the Expo Feria Santa Rosalía de Camargo, in Chihuahua. She was August 2022, and in the photos of her she was seen beaming with joy in sequined dresses and bathing suits. She then she flashed a radiant smile behind her braces. A few months later, in the last photos of her that she publishes on her networks, two long and shiny scars can be seen on her chest. They are recently healed marks, from the clavicle to the sternum. The images of her are accompanied by the hashtag #JusticiaParaMya and a heartbreaking story that she tells at just 17 years old: “I received 47 stab wounds around my neck, back, head, hands, chest and arms.” Her attacker plunged a knife repeatedly into most of her body when she broke up with him in October of last year. Despite her injuries, she managed to survive. The young man, also a teenager of the same age as the victim, was arrested, but the judge in charge of the case ordered his immediate release for not proving his flagrante delicto. This Tuesday, Mya has received the news that her attacker is missing and she fears that she has fled.

“At that time I had 3 factors of death. Thank God I live today to tell about it, ”Mya tells her followers. The wounds left by the blade of the razor cover a large part of his skin in the form of grooves. Some of his stab wounds went through the hands he used to protect himself. An almost fatal one punctured his lung and another pierced his trachea. “They had to place a probe to drain the blood from the lung and another to be able to breathe,” he details, adding that he was unable to eat and drink until he was completely healed.

Mya Saldaña in an image shared on her social networks in which the scars from the attack she suffered can be seen on her neck. myavillalobos.s (RR SS)

The young woman told the local media that her boyfriend then became enraged when she told him that she no longer wanted to be his partner. She got out of the car when he started insulting her and ran to her house, which was barely two blocks away. “But she caught up with me,” he says. After the first two of her he apologized and hugged her, but when he heard her ask for help she continued with her aggression, merciless with her torso. When he finished, he left her in that vacant lot and fled the place.

Authorities detained the suspect and the Public Ministry initially charged him with attempted murder. However, the charge was later reformulated under the charges of serious injuries and family violence. A month later, the Specialized Judge ordered him not to go near Camargo, not to leave the city of Delicias, which is where he lives, as well as to take his studies and go to therapy, according to the Chihuahua Prosecutor’s Office. “This social representation is respectful of judicial decisions and their autonomy; however, it differs in the criteria applied, for which an appeal was filed,” the Prosecutor’s Office reported in a statement. This Wednesday, the Prosecutor’s Office managed to reverse the precautionary measure of release against the defendant, for which reason there is a re-apprehension order against him to admit him to a Reintegration Center for Adolescent Offenders. However, Mya Villalobos has assured this newspaper that they do not know where his ex-boyfriend is and she suspects that he has fled.

Various feminist groups that have provided support to Mya and her family have spoken out against the judge’s decision. “If a teenager tries to kill his girlfriend, is he exonerated just like that? This is not a minor issue in a country where eleven femicides are committed every day and where only 3 out of 100 are clarified and come to a sentence,” denounced the organization Brujas del Mar on the networks. For its part, the Feminist Assembly of the State of Chihuahua has called various demonstrations in front of the courts where the hearings of the case are held. “We demand Judge Erik Estrada to apply a gender perspective in the trial, so that the justice in charge of her does not fail Mya, who fortunately is alive to tell her story,” they have reiterated on the social profiles of she.

Before the television cameras, Mya confessed to feeling terrified, not being able to sleep or leave her house. Her attacker lives just 70 kilometers from her. She can continue studying and leading a normal life while she has been scarred for life. Along with her family, she demands that the attacker take the judicial process to prison. However, the latest news that has reached her is that they cannot find him and she believes that she has been able to escape justice so as not to face trial. Meanwhile, the hashtag #JusticiaParaMya that the teenager herself created after the attack has gone viral in a country where 11 women are murdered every day, and 95% of the cases go unpunished.

subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country