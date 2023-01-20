series of Cobra Kai It has come a long way since its first season, it jumped to different platforms, but we finally have a sixth season that will be the last and will try to close its long journey with a flourish. It will be transmitted through Netflix.

The trailer for the sixth season of Cobra Kai is already available, in this we can see that it will be full of action. Even promises to be the best, the greatest deliveryworthy of an exemplary farewell to our beloved characters.

Griffin Santopietro, who plays Anthony LaRusso in Cobra Kai, confessed that he would like to see more about the relationship between Anthony and Daniel, because it considers that unlike others, it has not achieved enough focus and it would be useful to frame it:

“I mean Anthony and Daniel never seemed as close as Sam was with him, and Daniel obviously didn’t grow up with his father around, so I bet he there are many interesting things that could be explored there.”

Definitely, this delivery of Cobra Kai could be quite emotional. For their part, the producers of the series commented on what they are pursuing with the production. This is to finish it with the essence that they raised from the beginning. And they have known how to cope with it during all this time, despite the movement in each of their seasons.

It is because of this effort that they hope to be able to close Cobra Kai being faithful to his creative perspective.

Where to see the seasons of Cobra Kai?

All five seasons of the series are available on Netflix, so before the finale comes out, you might as well go refresh your memory or catch up.

Here are the seasons:

1 — 10 episodes: 2018

2 — 10 episodes: 2019

3—10 episodes: 2021

4—10 episodes: 2021

5—10 episodes: 2022

