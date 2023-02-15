In 2018 his life hung in the balance after being trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand: he was part of a group of 12 kids rescued after more than two weeks, in a story that kept the whole world in suspense and in which two rescuers lost their lives.

Duangphet Phromthep, 17, died in England: he was captain of a football team of his peers, to announce his death the foundation that had taken charge of paying for his studies. He was found unconscious inside his room at Brooke House College Football Academy, he died after being taken to hospital.

He also played soccer when he lived in Thailand, he was the captain of the Wild Boars, a youth soccer team in the north of the country.

He and his teammates and coach were exploring a cave complex when they stayed due to rapidly rising floodwaters. International divers intervened to save the young players and the coach. A film directed by the Oscar-winning director, Ron Howard, entitled “Thirteen Lives” was also shot on the misadventure.