Today is statistically the most dangerous day of the year in Belgium and Germany…

Are you also enjoying your day off? Have you been to the furniture boulevard with mother the wife (m/f/x)? Or did you enjoy a few beers with the neighbors in the early spring sun?

If you have done the latter, then you could just be a Belgian or a German. They go to drink en masse on Ascension Day. Only they don’t do that with the nearest neighbours, they usually look for entertainment further from home.

And then they get in the car…

Belgium and Germany are dangerous today

And so today it is life-threateningk if you go up the road there. In Belgium, fifteen people died on Ascension Day in the past five years. And most of them had been drinking.

In Germany it is not only Ascension Day, but also Father’s Day. And instead of a lousy clay ashtray from my son, they get lager there. A lot of lager that they drink with their friends. And then get back in the car. With all its consequences.

In the last year before the Corona, 263 traffic accidents involving alcohol were reported in Germany on Ascension Day. On an average day there are 98…

So therefore, if you’ve already had a ride in those countries and you’re still alive, you’ve done well. If you still have to go on the road, be careful.

And certainly don’t do that with a piece in your collar. Because then you’re an oelewapper.

This article Survived a ride through Belgium or Germany today? Lucky! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Survived #ride #Belgium #Germany #today #Lucky