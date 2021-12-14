The title offers multiple branches with which to rule in our kingdom, something that will take us to various parts of the country.

If you like historical gamesPerhaps you are familiar with the work of Toplitz Productions and its distribution of Medieval Dynasty, an action RPG with which to discover the Middle Ages. The editor now leaves these lands and embarks on a journey to the East with Sengoku Dynasty, a game that shows her respect for the events of the Feudal japan with a proposal of the widest.

Sengoku Dynasty presents us with a country devastated by hunger, wars and death. Here, the developers steer clear of epic samurai storylines to put us in the shoes of an ordinary person who has lost his home to the riots of the Sengoku period. But we are not totally helpless, because the game invites us to create a new home for our daughter and ensure the legacy of our family by taking a tour that will take us from simple peasants to legends.

We decide how to carry out such a feat, since the title allows us to be a charismatic leader, a skilled craftsman, a famous warrior or a spiritual teacher, among other options. Either way, we have to take advantage of the mechanics of survival, action, building and crafting objects to protect our family from all the misfortunes that happen in the country. In addition, the game allows you to explore the various biomes of your open world with up to 4 players, so this adventure can also be carried out with friends.

Within an ecosystem where names such as Ghost of Tsushima or Trek to Yomi have stood out, which recently presented a trailer to highlight their Kurosawa-style artistic style, characteristic proposals such as Sengoku Dynasty are surprising. This installment will enter Early Access in Pc next year, so you will have to be attentive to its news to know the details regarding its plot or its open world.

More about: Sengoku Dynasty, Feudal Japan, Open World and Action.