Race from another time

The 2023 Qatar Grand Prix will probably be remembered as one of the most extreme races ever faced by Formula 1, at least in recent times. The atrocious heat, the limited possibility of hydrating during the race and the three mandatory stops which forced everyone to push for 57 as if they were in qualifying had a devastating effect on many pilots. Logan Sargeant had to withdraw due to illness during the race; Esteban Ocon vomited in his helmet during the race; Lance Stroll was collapsing on the ground after getting out of the car at the end of the GP.

In general, however, they were almost the protagonists of the Circus experiencing a Sunday of apprehension from the point of view of their physical condition. During the race, Norris and Russell themselves caused an impression by opening their visor in the middle of the straight, in an attempt to get some fresh air. The young British talent from McLaren, who reached third at the finish line, revealed to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 to have saw several pilots passed out at the medical center. The same colleagues as Sky UK confirmed the presence of at least two or three pilots in need of assistance due to dehydration.

Norris between joy and regret

Norris then analyzed his race in detail, showing himself saddened despite a weekend that ended with two third places, between Sprint and today’s race. “I’ve had enough regrets the last couple of days – declared the #4 of Woking – and I’m not happy. There were some things to forget, but it is also true that today my pace was fast enough to win, or at least to fight with Verstappen. I even caught up with him, but I don’t know if it was also due to the traffic”.

“The pace was good – continued the British driver – which makes me even more frustrated in some ways, because it shows that if I had started from first or second position I would have had a great chance to fight with Max, or give him a hard time. In any case, I am very happy with 3rd place, despite some mistakes made previously which put me in difficulty. I tried to forget them to reset and in the end 2nd and 3rd place was a perfect result for the team“.